You Do You Theatre Co. Brings TICK, TICK... BOOM! to Zurich

After a sold-out Zurich run of The Last Five Years in February, You Do You Theatre Co. returns with another musical: Jonathan Larson's tick, tick... BOOM!. This electric, semi-autobiographical work by the Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning creator of Rent will run for a limited engagement September 18-21, 2025 at Theater STOK, in an intimate new staging directed by Tim Hupf.

Before Rent revolutionized Broadway, Jonathan Larson was a struggling composer wrestling with the ticking clock of his 30th birthday and the fear of never making it. Set in 1990s New York, tick, tick... BOOM! is his raw, heartfelt, and electric snapshot of the artist's journey - full of ambition, anxiety, and the unrelenting drive to create.

This compelling three-person rock musical features a cast of familiar faces from Zurich's vibrant English-language theatre community: Oli Pont (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time), Robert Flitcroft (The Last Five Years, The Bridges of Madison County), and Heather Cavalet Hsieh (Dogfight, The Last Five Years).

With the minimalist staging and live band that You Do You Theatre Co. is celebrated for, the performance lets Larson's explosive score and honest storytelling shine.