Engadin Festival 2025 Comes to Switzerland

From July 26 to August 8, 2025, the Engadin Valley in Switzerland will resonate with the sounds of world-class classical music during the 84th edition of the Engadin Festival. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Swiss Alps, this esteemed festival offers an intimate concert experience in the picturesque towns of St. Moritz, Pontresina, and surrounding locales.

The 2025 festival boasts a roster of artists which includes:

Martha Argerich and Kit Armstrong: Renowned pianists delivering captivating performances.

The King's Singers: The celebrated British a cappella ensemble known for their impeccable harmonies.

Pavel Haas Quartet: The acclaimed Czech string quartet bringing depth and precision to their interpretations.

Anna Naomi Schultsz: The 21-year-old violin prodigy making her festival debut on the Rondo stage in Pontresina.

Emerging Talents: Including a piano trio from the Liechtenstein Music Academy and violinist Leonhard Baumgartner, winner of the Eurovision Young Musicians 2024.

Venues include historic churches and halls that offer exceptional acoustics and an intimate atmosphere, enhancing the connection between performers and audience.

Tickets for the Engadin Festival 2025 can be purchased through the official festival website or authorized ticketing partners.

