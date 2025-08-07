DER LIEBHABER Comes to Theater Basel in October

The production will premiere on 11 October 2025.
Der Liebhaber, aballet by Marco Goecke, freely adapted from Marguerite Duras, is coming to Theater Basel this year. The production will premiere on 11 October 2025.
In the former Indochina of the French colonial era, a big city in haze and heat, lives a young woman with a pink man's hat and gold shoes. Her father has left the family, her mother is unstable, her brothers are highly problematic.
In the noise of the city, she meets a rich Chinese man. Their love is hopeless, but it lasts a lifetime despite all conventions, even though she leaves the country. Radio silence - except for a single phone call at the end. A choreography that strikes at the very heart of existence and exposes the core of all human emotions.
Choreographie – Marco Goecke
Bühne und Kostüme – Michaela Springer
Kostüme – Marvin Ott
Lichtdesign – Udo Haberland
