Altdorf Tellspiele Theatre Festival 2021 Announced

Altdorf Tellspiele Theatre Festival has been announced for 2021. The festival takes place 28 August - 23 October.

Altdorf and Uri once again focus attention on Schiller's William Tell in 2021. The drama will be directed by Annette Windlin from Lucerne.

See the play in its original setting in the heart of Switzerland in Altdorf, canton of Uri.

Annette Windlin directs the Altdorf Tellspiele theatre festival in 2021.

"I am very pleased that we will have the opportunity to stage the Tellspiele 2021," says Annette Windlin. "Schiller's drama is timeless and we aim to take it seriously, addressing the questions that arise for the present and the future."

Within the team, the Urner Matteo Schenardi is assistant director. Dominique Müller is responsible for dramaturgy, Ruth Mächler for the design and Valentina-Maria Mächler for the video art, while Lukas Schmocker provides the choreography. Music will play a key role in the staging. This will be in the hands of Christian Wallner (guitar), Carlo Gamma (saxophone) and Fränggi Gehrig (accordion).

