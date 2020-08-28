Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sweden's Public Health Agency Eases Limits on Attending Indoor Group Events

There is now a limit of 500 people allowed at seated events, but all patrons must be seated at least one metre apart.

Aug. 28, 2020  

Sweden's Public Health Agency has eased limits on attending group events, TheMayor.eu reports. There is now a limit of 500 people allowed at seated events, but all patrons must be seated at least one metre apart.

This is in response to the government's request to amend the limit to allow for cultural and sporting events to carry on. Previously, the limit was 50 people, which did not allow for such events.

The limit may be raised further, according to Sweden's state epidemiologist Anders Tegnell.

