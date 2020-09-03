Stockholm Fringe Kicks Off on 15 September

Nearly 50 events are added, including online and in-person options.

Stockholm Fringe takes place this year Tuesday 15th - Saturday 19th September.

Nearly 50 events are now listed in the program. From dance and performance art (streamed anytime during the festival week), to In Real Life theatre events, plus a Sanitasia Gala including a red carpet and monetary sanitary dress code.

Sydney Fringe Festival & Stockholm Fringe Festival join forces in 2020 to create digital bridges between Australia and Sweden! Make sure to check out our free and streamed events on Facebook, live from Stockholm and Sydney!

Learn more at https://www.stockholmfringe.com/.

WHERE?

STOFF 2020 features some of our favorite creatives on IRL-venues, such as Danscentrum Stockholm, Teater Tre, Orionteatern. New for this year: our digital stages based via Abundo's new streaming platform, Facebook, Instagram, and other social media platforms. Check out the program to see where to see your favourite artists.

HOW?

Box office for IRL events via Kulturbiljetter

Online events listed on both Abundo and Social Media platforms.

