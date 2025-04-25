Scandinavian Latin Festival Set For Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



From May 16 to 18, 2025, the Scandinavian Latin Festival will bring the vibrant rhythms of Latin America to the heart of Stockholm. This annual event, renowned for its dynamic atmosphere and diverse programming, promises a weekend filled with dance, music, and cultural exchange.​

Event Highlights:

Dance Workshops: Participants can engage in a variety of workshops catering to all skill levels, covering styles such as salsa, bachata, and kizomba.​

Live Performances: Evenings will feature performances by International Artists and dance showcases, providing entertainment and inspiration.​

Social Dancing: Attendees will have ample opportunities to practice their moves and connect with fellow dance enthusiasts during social dance sessions.​

The festival will take place at Quality Hotel Friends, located at Råsta Strandväg 1, 169 56 Solna, Sweden.​

Tickets are available for purchase on the official festival website. Options include full passes, day passes, and individual workshop tickets. Early bird discounts are offered for those who book in advance.​

