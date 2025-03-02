Review: KINKY BOOTS at Uppsala Stadsteater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Kinky Boots is exactly what we and the world need right now. Prior to the opening night all shows are already sold out. However, more tickets will go on sale on Tuesday.

What's great about Kinky Boots is that it's based on shoe manufacturer Steve Pateman in Earls Barton in Northamptonshire who, in order to cope with the fall of the shoe industry, started making the coolest possible women's shoes for men. Something that was noticed in a documentary and then became a musical success! How unexpected, crazy and wonderful isn't that?! Extra fun that Steve Pateman saw the premiere in Uppsala tonight!

A feelgood story with Cyndi Lauper's happy pop songs turns into a rush of joy and happy pills on stage - so well managed by Uppsala Stadsteater with Ronny Danielsson at the helm.

I've seen Kinky Boots in both London and New York and this is in the same league. Calle Norlén translation flows well. Camilla Thulin's costumes are fantastic, possibly a little kinder and not quite as sassy as in the West End and Broadway.

But wow, what a trio they have chosen for the main roles! Philip Jalmelid is superb as Charlie, who inherits his father's shoe factory. Martin Redhe Nord once again gets to shine in a leading role when he transforms into Lola. Both impress immensely with their vocal resources where every note is a treat. When they sing with power and emotion, then it's s nothing but world class. Linda Kulle, who plays the factory girl Lauren, has the perfect comedic touch when she bursts into song pining for Charlie. One of my absolute favorite numbers in the musical. In the ensemble there are several strong voices such as Daniel Engman and Gladys del Pilar. The ensemble is well coordinated and great. Amazing dancers!



There is a lot of show, glamor and great dance numbers, but there is also sorrow, and darkness not to mention an important message - accept everyone as they are. A musical which warms the hearts in the winter cold.

There's no doubt that premiere audiences are loving this show. There is clapping to the beat in many numbers, cheers and shouts of joy. Sometimes a little premature howls of joy because more than once they were louder than the final notes - which becomes a bit of an anti-climax. I do not mind screams of joy but please, only when the artist has stopped singing.

The final number and the round of applause are a burst of energy and a spreader of joy beyond the ordinary. More Kinky Boots for the people!

Congratulations to everyone who has a ticket already and the rest of you make sure to book on Tuesday. You do not want to miss Kinky Boots!

Reader Reviews