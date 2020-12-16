LATE NIGHT CONCERT WITH PER GESSLE at TV4 Play for free

Per Gessle from Roxette in Late Night Concert at TV4 Play

Per Gessle is one of the Swedish artists who has been chosen to give an hour concert which is broadcasted on TV4 and can be streamed for free at TV4 Play.

The concert is a mix of songs from his group Gyllene Tider as well as from Roxette in very special and beautiful versions, like It Must Have Been Love and Listen To Your Heart.

The show can be viewed at:

https://www.tv4play.se/program/late-night-concert/13300805