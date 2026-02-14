Review: FRANKENSTEIN at Kulturhuset Stadsteatern

🎭 NEW! Sweden Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sweden & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Benke Rydman transformed Mary Shelley's classic horror novel Frankenstein, from 1818 about the scientist Frankenstein who creates a creature or is it a human being, to a moderns stage drama and dance adoption.

More than 200 years later, it feels relevant as it addresses the questions of how we treat people who look different and the fear of strangers. Frankenstein's creature is goodhearted at birth and only wants to be treated kindly. But he scares those around him with his appearance and even Frankenstein turns his back on his creation. The only one who sees Frankenstein for who he is is a blind man. People's disgust and fear of him transforms him and he becomes evil and vengeful. A clear reminder of how our surroundings shape us. It also focuses on the question of whether all science is progress or not?

Benke has created a modern, unpleasant performance where dance becomes an element that reinforces the action and the unpleasant feeling. Marcus Vögeli portrays the Creature with great empathy and rigid, angular, realistic body movements. A creature that you initially sympathize with but become more divided towards through his development journey. What are his own choices and responsibilities? Can all the blame be put on the environment for how it develops?

The stage costumes take us back to the 19th century, but the technology, music and choreography gives a fresch contemporary flair. Sound- and lightdesign are used effectively to build the atmosphere and more than once you jump at surprising sounds. A 3D spot that follows the actors and sets the light to the exact action. The scenography is consistently large fabrics that are stretched up and down, creating different environments and enhancing the drama.

During the spring, Benke's production Lonely Together will also be performed. Both are well-acted and hold the audience in a firm grip from the start, but convey completely different emotions. Lonely Together leaves you with an extreme boost of energy and full of joy. Frankenstein instead leaves you with a feeling of discomfort and wonder about where the world is heading.

Photo credit: Klara G

Frankenstein runs until June 5.

