Interview: Annika Andersson in SALTSTÄNK OCH SMUGGELSPRIT

🎭 NEW! Sweden Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sweden & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Annika Andersson is one of Swedens greatest comedic actresses and is known to most people both for her roles at Vallarna's open-air theatre and from Parlamentet on TV. Her career began 30 years ago in a role in Hemlighuset, the very first buskis staged at Vallarna. Vallarna was founded by Stefan Gerhardsson and Krister Claesson (Stefan and Krister). This year she returns to Vallarna to play Rut in the newly written Saltstänk and Smuggelsprit, which she also wrote the script for with Pär Nymark.

How does it feel to celebrate both Vallarna's 30th anniversary and that you celebrate 30 years as an actor at the same time?

- It's hard to keep up with how time has passed so quickly, says Annika, who debuted as an actor in "Hemlighuset", the very first production at Vallarna. It's a tradition that I'm really proud to be a part of. This year we have a great ensemble with some new people and of course Jojje Jönsson, who has been with us for all 30 years. It's great that his popular character Dag-Otto is back this year along with all the new characters we've created.



Do you have any fun memories from these years that you can share with us?

- There are many, but one that is special was the first year with "Hemlighuset" and a lot went wrong. One of the actresses broke her leg and it rained and rained. The two founders Stefan and Krister thought it was getting a bit much, so Krister finally had enough and went out and shouted to the sky, “For God sake just stop.” And the rain stopped and after that they were called Stefan and Christ.

After 30 years of comedy at Vallarna, what are you and the rest of the team do to renew yourself ?

- We really aim for something new every year and the special thing about Vallarna is that every year a newly written comedy is staged. It is unique in Sweden that you do not take something known and stage it. That is the signum for Vallarna. It is fun to set up an original comedy but it also makes it more difficult because you know nothing, you have no template to start from when you create your role, at the same time it gives an extra nerve to the performance. By bringing in some new actors, new energy is created at the same time as it is important to keep some familiar faces. Find the right balance between the new and the traditional. Good traditions should be preserved in a good way.

- Every year 50-55,000 tickets are sold and there are many who returns year after year. You hear those who were children 20 years ago and went with their parents who now bring their own children as well as their parents. It is special to see several generations getting together and having fun together. This means that we have a lower average age here than at many other theaters.

You have been involved in writing this year's performance Saltstänk och Smuggelsprit. Tell us a little about the script process.

- Pär Nymark and I write together and it is a completely free process where we come up with and brainstorm ideas together. I am an ensemble person and like to write together with someone. The ideas grow and we create an atmosphere together for the play. We start with the structure and set a skeleton for the plot and characters. When that is in place, we start building on the fun and what we think will make people laugh.

What is Saltstänk and Smuggelsprit about and who is your character Rut?

- It takes place at a seaside hotel in Halland in the 1920s. The hotel is owned by Estrid and she wants to renovate the house but there is no money for it. But maybe it could be financed with smuggled alcohol, something that is actually unthinkable, but maybe just once to save the seaside hotel. At the same time, a memorial service is also to be held and this is where everything starts to go wrong.

- My role, Rut Pettersson, is married to Ragnar who enjoys and talks a lot, but no one understands him except Rut, But Rut and Ragnar don't realize that. Rut and Ragnar are a happy older couple who love each other very much. There is a lot of warmth in Rut and she is very positive and a fun character to play.

You have also been in some TV shows like Parlamentet – how does it compare to being on stage?

- Both are very fun in different ways. When I play on stage, I know immediately when I walk off the stage what I have delivered and how it has been received by the audience. In a TV show, even when it is recorded with an live studio audience and they laugh, you don't know what the final product will be if it is not broadcast live. The program is edited by someone who decides what is included and what is not. You also don't know how it will be received by those watching at home on the couch.

Finally, what do you want the audience to experience and take home from Vallarna?

- Laughter!!! They should have had a fun time. We don't have any political message. There could possibly be some positive human message we like to share. It gives power and is something fantastic to create a performance with the audience where you can laugh together. We want to make the audience laugh and have fun!

Photo @Bo Håkansson, Bilduppdraget

Få Broadway-nyheter på WhatsApp Få de senaste uppdateringarna, nyheterna och exklusivt innehåll direkt i appen.