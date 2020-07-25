Hugh Grant Will Play Tennis in the Swedish Championship at Båstad

Hugh Grant will be playing some tennis in the Swedish Championship for Veterans 60+ in Båstad.

Hugh Grant is married to Swedish Anna Grant (former Eberstein) and they have a house in Torekov in Sweden not far from Båstad where the Sweden Open takes place every year. Sweden Open where Björn Borg won when he was only 18 and Rafael Nadal won in 2005. So now it is time for another major star to play Sweden Open. However it is in the veteran class he will show his tennis skills. It is the Swedish Championship but Hugh Grant has been allowed to participate as he has a property close by where he spends quite some time each year with his family.

In his first match he will meet Ferenc Kovacs from Ödåkra TK. If he wins he will face the top ranked player Per Anders Lindeborg from Karlskrona TK. The first match will take place Sunday the 26th of July at 11 CET.

Due to the restrictions of COVID -19 there will be no audience at the game.

Picture: Omni news.

