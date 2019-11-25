First Standings - Voting Opens for the BWW Sweden Awards!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Sweden:
Best Actor in a Musical
Best Actor in a Play
Best Actress in a Musical
Best Actress in a Play
Best Choreography (Professional)
Best Costume Design (Professional)
Best Lighting Design (Professional)
Best Musical
Best Play
Theater of the Year
Nils Axelsson - DJUNGELBOKEN THE MUSICAL - Stockholm Waterfront 41%
Gustav Karlsson - OLIVER! - Kolhusteatern 11%
Truls Lundin - OLIVER! - Kolhusteatern 9%
Adam Lundgren - HAMLET - Dramaten 32%
Carlos Romero Cruz - LÅT DEN RÄTTE KOMMA IN - Kulturhuset Stadsteatern 13%
Shebly Niavarani - HÄXJAKTEN - Dramaten 10%
Anna Heerulff Christiansen, Matilda Gross, Eva Jumatate, Alice Jönsson - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Malmö Opera 13%
Ebba Irestad - EN VÄRSTING TILL SYSTER - China Teatern 11%
Agneta Ottosson - OLIVER! - Kolhusteatern 9%
Sofia Ledarp - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Kulturhuset Stadsteatern 22%
Sofia Ledarp - ROCKY FÖRLORARENS ÅTERKOMST - Teatern under bron 16%
Inger Nilsson - BERNARDAS HUS - Teater Norra 14%
Agneta Ottosson - OLIVER! - Kolhusteatern 23%
Miles Hoare - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Malmö Opera 16%
Fredrik 'Benke' Rydman - OLIVER! - Göteborgsoperan 15%
Camilla Thulin - EN VÄRSTING TILL SYSTER - China Teatern 21%
Colin Richmond - HÄXORNA I EASTWICK - Cirkus 18%
Astrid Lynge Ottosen - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Malmö Opera 15%
Palle Palmé - EN VÄRSTING TILL SYSTER - China Teatern 24%
Ulrik Gad - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Malmö Opera 22%
Joakim Brink - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Göteborgs Stadsteater 12%
OLIVER! - Kolhusteatern 22%
DJUNGELBOKEN THE MUSICAL - Stockholm waterfront 16%
MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Malmö Opera 16%
SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Kulturhuset Stadsteatern 22%
BERNARDAS HUS - Teater Norra 20%
LÅT DEN RÄTTE KOMMA IN - Kulturhuset Stadsteatern 14%
Kolhusteatern 25%
China Teatern 14%
Malmö Opera 13%
