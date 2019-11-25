First Standings - Voting Opens for the BWW Sweden Awards!

BWW Regional Awards
Voting is open for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Sweden Awards, brought to you by TodayTix! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Sweden:

Best Actor in a Musical
Nils Axelsson - DJUNGELBOKEN THE MUSICAL - Stockholm Waterfront 41%
 Gustav Karlsson - OLIVER! - Kolhusteatern 11%
 Truls Lundin - OLIVER! - Kolhusteatern 9%

Best Actor in a Play
Adam Lundgren - HAMLET - Dramaten 32%
 Carlos Romero Cruz - LÅT DEN RÄTTE KOMMA IN - Kulturhuset Stadsteatern 13%
 Shebly Niavarani - HÄXJAKTEN - Dramaten 10%

Best Actress in a Musical
Anna Heerulff Christiansen, Matilda Gross, Eva Jumatate, Alice Jönsson - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Malmö Opera 13%
 Ebba Irestad - EN VÄRSTING TILL SYSTER - China Teatern 11%
 Agneta Ottosson - OLIVER! - Kolhusteatern 9%

Best Actress in a Play
Sofia Ledarp - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Kulturhuset Stadsteatern 22%
 Sofia Ledarp - ROCKY FÖRLORARENS ÅTERKOMST - Teatern under bron 16%
 Inger Nilsson - BERNARDAS HUS - Teater Norra 14%

Best Choreography (Professional)
Agneta Ottosson - OLIVER! - Kolhusteatern 23%
 Miles Hoare - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Malmö Opera 16%
 Fredrik 'Benke' Rydman - OLIVER! - Göteborgsoperan 15%

Best Costume Design (Professional)
Camilla Thulin - EN VÄRSTING TILL SYSTER - China Teatern 21%
 Colin Richmond - HÄXORNA I EASTWICK - Cirkus 18%
 Astrid Lynge Ottosen - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Malmö Opera 15%

Best Lighting Design (Professional)
Palle Palmé - EN VÄRSTING TILL SYSTER - China Teatern 24%
 Ulrik Gad - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Malmö Opera 22%
 Joakim Brink - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Göteborgs Stadsteater 12%

Best Musical
OLIVER! - Kolhusteatern 22%
 DJUNGELBOKEN THE MUSICAL - Stockholm waterfront 16%
 MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Malmö Opera 16%

Best Play
SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Kulturhuset Stadsteatern 22%
 BERNARDAS HUS - Teater Norra 20%
 LÅT DEN RÄTTE KOMMA IN - Kulturhuset Stadsteatern 14%

Theater of the Year
Kolhusteatern 25%
 China Teatern 14%
 Malmö Opera 13%

