December 19th Update: MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Malmö Opera Leads Best Musical Category in the BWW Sweden Awards Voting

We're heading into the final week of voting for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Sweden Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Sweden:

Best Actor in a Musical

Nils Axelsson - DJUNGELBOKEN THE MUSICAL - Stockholm Waterfront 38%

Peter Jöback - HÄXORNA I EASTWICK - Cirkus 11%

David Lundqvist - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Malmö Opera 11%

Best Actor in a Play

Adam Lundgren - HAMLET - Dramaten 33%

Shebly Niavarani - HÄXJAKTEN - Dramaten 12%

Carlos Romero Cruz - LÅT DEN RÄTTE KOMMA IN - Kulturhuset Stadsteatern 11%

Best Actress in a Musical

Caroline Gustafsson - OLIVER! - Göteborgsoperan 17%

Anna Heerulff Christiansen, Matilda Gross, Eva Jumatate, Alice Jönsson - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Malmö Opera 12%

Ebba Irestad - EN VÄRSTING TILL SYSTER - China Teatern 11%

Best Actress in a Play

Sofia Ledarp - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Kulturhuset Stadsteatern 24%

Sofia Ledarp - ROCKY FÖRLORARENS ÅTERKOMST - Teatern under bron 11%

Cecilia Frode - GRÄNSFALL - Playhouse Teater 11%

Best Choreography (Professional)

Fredrik 'Benke' Rydman - OLIVER! - Göteborgsoperan 20%

Miles Hoare - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Malmö Opera 17%

Andrew Wright - Häxorna i Eastwick - Cirkus 16%

Best Costume Design (Professional)

Colin Richmond - HÄXORNA I EASTWICK - Cirkus 20%

Lehna Edwall - OLIVER! - Göteborgsoperan 19%

Camilla Thulin - EN VÄRSTING TILL SYSTER - China Teatern 18%

Best Lighting Design (Professional)

Palle Palmé - EN VÄRSTING TILL SYSTER - China Teatern 29%

Ulrik Gad - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Malmö Opera 22%

Joakim Brink - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Göteborgs Stadsteater 12%

Best Musical

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Malmö Opera 15%

DJUNGELBOKEN THE MUSICAL - Stockholm waterfront 15%

HÄXORNA I EASTWICK - Cirkus 14%

Best Play

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Kulturhuset Stadsteatern 23%

LÅT DEN RÄTTE KOMMA IN - Kulturhuset Stadsteatern 14%

BERNARDAS HUS - Teater Norra 14%

Theater of the Year

Göteborgsoperan 15%

Kolhusteatern 15%

Malmö Opera 14%

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.





Related Articles