William Shatner, Carl Weathers, Kevin Smith Headline Roster at FAN EXPO St. Louis

William Shatner ("Star Trek," "Boston Legal"), Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy, Suicide Squad), a Clerks cast reunion that includes writer/director Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes, Brian O'Halloran, Trevor Fehrman and Jeff Anderson, Carl Weathers ("The Mandalorian," Rocky), the "Smallville" trio of Tom Welling, Kristen Kreuk and Michael Rosenbaum and "The Mandalorian" standout Ming-Na Wen are among the first wave of celebrity guests scheduled to attend the first FAN EXPO St. Louis, May 13-15 at America's Center. The show will welcome fans to reunite for a weekend of non-stop programming and special guests. Tickets for FAN EXPO St. Louis are available now at https://fanexpohq.com/fanexpostlouis/buy-tickets/.

The event, formerly produced as Wizard World St. Louis from 2013-2019, will also feature Ron Perlman ("Hellboy," "Sons of Anarchy"), Theo Rossi ("Sons of Anarchy," "Luke Cage"), John de Lancie ("Star Trek: The Next Generation," "Stargate: SG1") and Mark Sheppard ("Supernatural," "Battlestar Galactica") and more.

"St. Louis has been a traditionally strong supporter of pop culture conventions, and we are excited to bring our supercharged FAN EXPO to fans there," said Andrew Moyes, FAN EXPO Vice President. "This impressive lineup of stars and variety of franchises and genres means there's something for everyone at FAN EXPO St. Louis."

Additional celebrities, creators, featured exhibitors and other guests will be announced in advance of the event.

Additionally, fans can meet a standout voice talent roster featuring gaming voices Charles Martinet ("Super Mario") and Carolina Ravassa ("Overwatch"); animation stars Billy West ("Futurama"), Rodger Bumpass ("SpongeBob SquarePants"), Rob Paulsen ("Pinky and the Brain"), Nolan North ("Uncharted," "Young Justice"), Wen ("Mulan"), de Lancie ("Discord") and Rooker ("Marvel's What If"); and anime standouts Justin Briner, David Matranga, Lucy Christian and Monica Rial of "My Hero Academia"), and Sean Schemmel ("Dragon Ball Z"), with more to follow.

FAN EXPO St. Louis brings its unique brand of excitement to an event that will feature top celebrities, hundreds of exhibitors, creators and cosplayers as well as compelling programming, meet and greets, special events, kids zones and more. FAN EXPO St. Louis will feature everything fans have loved about Wizard World St. Louis with even more all weekend.

FAN EXPO St. Louis will follow official government and local authority guidance as well as any venue or location-specific regulations. For more information on the health and safety measures in place, please visit www.fanexpostlouis.com.