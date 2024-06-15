Video: Go Behind the Scenes at the Designer Run of LES MISERABLES at The Muny

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get a peek at the designer run for The Muny's production of Les Misérables in the video here!

John Riddle, Jordan Donica, Teal Wicks, Red Concepción, Jade Jones, Ken Page, Emily Bautista, Gracie Annabelle Parker, Peter Neureuther and James D. Gish will star in the Muny production of Les Misérables, which opens the theatre's 106th season and runs June 17-23 on the James S. McDonnell Stage in Forest Park.

The Les Misérables creative team is led by Director Seth Sklar-Heyn, with Choreographer Jesse Robb, Music Director James Moore and Associate Musical Director Michael Horsley.

Les Misérables previously was produced at The Muny in 2007 and 2013. The show includes music by Claude-Michel Schönberg and lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer, with a book by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg. Set against the backdrop of post-Revolutionary France and based on Victor Hugo's 1862 novel, this celebrated musical follows the journey of Jean Valjean, an ex-convict seeking a fresh start, and his relentless pursuer, Javert. Its powerful songs and thrilling story of love, passion, sacrifice and redemption have been beloved the world over for generations.

