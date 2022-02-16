VIDEO: Imaginary Theater Company Presents TOMÀS AND THE LIBRARY LADY

Imaginary Theatre Company (ITC) is The Rep's resident professional touring ensemble. Through the use of literature, folk tales, fairy tales and new adaptations of classic works, ITC is committed to bringing the very finest in theatre for young audiences to nearly 20,000 students each season.

Dive into a fantastical world of books in this celebratory true story. As Tomás' family heads north to Iowa for work, they find fewer and fewer people who speak their native Spanish language. Looking for a place to fit in, Tomás finds a new passion when he befriends a librarian who introduces him to the magical world of books. This enchanting story adventures through the pages of towering dinosaurs and ferocious tigers, igniting Tomás' imagination and bringing the audience along for the ride.

For tickets and more visit https://www.repstl.org/engage-learn/imaginary-theatre-company