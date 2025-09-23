Union Avenue Opera Launches Inaugural One-Act Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Union Avenue Opera will launch its first-ever One-Act Festival, a bold new fall initiative that brings two powerful contemporary operas to the stage: As One and dwb (driving while black). The double bill will take place October 10 and 11 at 7:30 PM and October 12 at 3:00 PM at Union Avenue Opera.

Anchored by the theme “Exploring Identity and Injustice Through Opera,” this compelling double bill invites audiences into two deeply personal and socially resonant stories. Both works explore the complexities of visibility, vulnerability, and personal transformation in today’s world.

“Opera can help us see each other more clearly. These two pieces are urgent, human, and beautifully told,” says UAO Artistic Director Scott Schoonover. “We are honored to bring them to St. Louis in conversation with each other.”

The double bill will conclude with a talk-back session with the artists, offering audiences an opportunity for reflection and open dialogue about the themes explored in both operas.

As One follows the journey of a transgender woman as she grows into her authentic self. Told through two voices — “Hannah Before” and “Hannah After” — the opera is intimate, moving, and relatable for anyone who has experienced or supported a journey of self-discovery. Baritone Evan Bravos and St. Louis-based mezzo-soprano Emma Dickens (née Sorensen) share the role of Hannah in a way that is both affirming and artistically powerful. Directed by Joan Lipkin, with music direction by UAO Artistic Director Scott Schoonover, As One features music and concept by Laura Kaminsky, with libretto by Mark Campbell and Kimberly Reed.

In dwb (driving while black), soprano Marsha Thompson gives voice to an African American mother as she teaches her son to drive. Interweaving love and fear, the piece balances the everyday with devastating realities of racial bias. Directed by Ivan Griffin, dwb feature music by Susan Kander and libretto by Roberta Gumbel, offering a gripping meditation on parenting, protection, and systemic injustice.

The One-Act Festival is made possible by generous support from the Employees Community Fund of Boeing and the Whitaker Foundation, with additional financial assistance from the Regional Arts Commission.