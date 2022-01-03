Tickets On Sale for Tom Papa at The Sheldon Concert Hall

Steve Litman Presents comedian Tom Papa live on stage Friday, January 28, 2022 at The Sheldon Concert Hall. Show time is 8 p.m. Tickets are $35, $40 and $50 and are on sale now at Metrotix.com, by calling MetroTix at 314-534-1111 or one hour before show time at The Sheldon box office.

Tom Papa's first book, Your Dad Stole My Rake and Other Family Dilemmas, looks at families in all their weirdness, from the crazy aunts with mustaches to grandparents who communicate by yelling to uncles who use marijuana as a condiment. It is for anyone who has a family, grew up in a family or spent time with another human being. That's the universality of Papa's humor. We know the people he talks about.

Papa is the head writer and regular cast member of "Live from Here," the newest incarnation of the legendary radio show, A Prairie Home Companion. He is featured in his own segment, "Out in America with Tom Papa." The comedian is a regular on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Conan O'Brien Show and his third hour-long stand-up special, Human Mule, is available for purchase or streaming. Papa's first two specials, directed by Rob Zombie, were the critically-acclaimed Tom Papa: Freaked Out and Tom Papa Live in New York City.

Papa is host of the hit podcast and SiriusXM show, Come to Papa, a weekly hour-long show featuring him exploring the funny side of life. His guests have included Mel Brooks, Ray Romano, Carl Reiner and Jerry Seinfeld. Several times a year, in New York and Los Angeles, Papa hosts a Come to Papa scripted radio play that is recorded live for the podcast and radio show. He has residencies at Largo in Los Angeles and The Village Underground in New York City where he writes the script for each show and casts top actors and comedians to act or perform stand-up, all backed by a live band. Performers who have participated include Matt Damon, Sarah Silverman, Joel McHale, Jim Gaffigan, Kevin Nealon and Kevin Pollock.

In 2013, Papa was seen alongside Michael Douglas and Matt Damon in the HBO film, Behind the Candelabra, which was directed by Stephen Soderbergh and won 11 Emmy Awards. He was also seen in the hot Comedy Central series, Inside Amy Schumer. His movie credits include The Informant with Matt Damon, The Haunted World of El Superbeast, directed by Rob Zombie and Analyze This with Robert DeNiro. On television, Papa was chosen by Jerry Seinfeld to host the NBC series, The Marriage Ref, which ran for two seasons. He had a recurring role in the Julia Louis-Dreyfus series, The New Adventures of Old Christine and has his own NBC series, Come to Papa.

Anyone aged 12 or older attending a ticketed event at The Sheldon will be asked to show proof of full vaccination OR a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than 48 hours before time of entry into the event. Patrons should be prepared to show their vaccination card, or proof of negative COVID test, or a photo of their vaccination card or test results on their mobile devices before entering The Sheldon. Self-administered tests will not be accepted. The Sheldon will also maintain a flexible ticket exchange policy throughout the season to accommodate any health and safety-related concerns.

Located at 3648 Washington Boulevard in the heart of the Grand Center Arts District, The Sheldon Concert Hall provides a wide range of music, visual arts and educational programs of the highest quality, diversity and educational impact, hosting more than 350 events each year. For more information, visit www.thesheldon.org or www.stevelitmanpresents.com.