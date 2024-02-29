Theo Von Adds Second Show at the Fabulous Fox Theatre

The Fabulous Fox Theatre has announced that comedian THEO VON has added a second St. Louis show to his Return of the Rat Tour on Friday, April 19 at 8:00 p.m. in addition to his previously announced sold out show on Thursday, April 18 show.

THEO VON grew up in the stray animal belt of southern Louisiana. He was a child there and became an adult slowly there. He can be seen and heard weekly on his widely popular podcasts that garner millions of listens/views a month THIS PAST WEEKEND, and KING AND THE STING. Theo’s new comedy special REGULAR PEOPLE was filmed at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN and is now streaming on Netflix. In the Spring of 2020 Theo completed his two-year DARK ARTS TOUR, which took him across America, Australia, and Europe, and another country.

Tickets are on sale online at metrotix.com or by calling 314-534-1111.