The Fabulous Fox Theatre Announces A DICKENS OF A TOUR

The Fabulous Fox Theatre has announced holiday tours of the beloved landmark to begin following Thanksgiving and continuing through December. Inspired by Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol," this delightful tour is titled "A Dickens of a Tour" and depicts several of that tale's characters including the ghosts of Christmas Past and Present, Jacob Marley, Victorian dancers and more! This unique hour-long tour includes some of the history of the Fox Theatre while it is beautifully decorated for the holiday season. Guest will visit five stations with access to backstage and the Fabulous Fox stage. The tours are under the direction of Lara Teeter, Creative Director and Larry Pry, Music Director.

Tours will take place on the dates and times as follows and will be limited to 16 people per departure.

Tour times for Friday, November 27; Saturdays, November 28 and December 5 and 26; Sundays, November 29 and December 6, 13, 20 and 27 are: 1 p.m., 1:10 p.m., 1:20 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 1:40 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 2:40 p.m., 2:50 p.m., 3 p.m., 3:10 p.m., 4 p.m., 4:10 p.m.. 4:20 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 4:40 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 5:40 p.m., 5:50 p.m., 6 p.m. and 6:10 p.m.

Tour times for Friday, December 4 are 7:50 p.m., 8 p.m., 8:10 p.m., 9 p.m., 9:10 p.m., 9:20 p.m., 9:30 p.m. and 9:40 p.m.

Tour times for Friday, December 18 are: 6 p.m., 6:10 p.m., 6:20 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 6:40 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 7:40 p.m., 7:50 p.m., 8 p.m., 8:10 p.m., 9 p.m., 9:10 p.m., 9:20 p.m., 9:30 p.m. and 9:40 p.m.

In order to provide the best possible safety measures for Fox guests and to comply with the city health department requirements, the following protocols will be in place. Tours will have a maximum of 16 people and will have timed entries every 10 minutes. Tours will cover 3 levels of the auditorium and the stage, but will not include the narrow underground tunnels. Tours will move in One Direction and not cross paths with other tour groups. Tour participants will be required to wear a mask and observe social distancing. Each tour will be accompanied by a Fox tour guide and a monitor to assure adherence to mask-wearing and social distancing. Hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout the tour.

Tour tickets are $40 each for adults and $25 for children 12 and under. Parking is included. Season Ticket holders and Fox Club Members will receive their priority purchase opportunity by email this week. Remaining tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, November 13 at noon. All tickets much be purchased in advance as the Fox Box Office is not currently open. Tickets will be delivered to guests by mobile device or for printing at home. Food and beverage service will not be available during the tours.

