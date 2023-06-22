Tesseract Theatre Brings KINKY BOOTS to the Grandel in August

The Tesseract Theatre Company will present Kinky Boots: The Musical at the Grandel Theatre August 17th through the 27th, directed by Creative Director Taylor Gruenloh.



Kinky Boots is the big-hearted musical extravaganza that won six Tonys including Best Musical, the Grammy for Best Musical Theatre album and London’s Olivier Award for Best Musical. Kinky Boots features a joyous, Tony-winning score by pop icon Cyndi Lauper, and a hilarious, uplifting book by four-time Tony winner, Harvey Fierstein.

Tesseract Theatre's production of Kinky Boots will feature Tiélere Cheatem in the role of Lola and Kelvin Urday in the role of Charlie Price.

Charlie Price has reluctantly inherited his father's shoe factory, which is on the verge of bankruptcy. Trying to live up to his father's legacy and save his family business, Charlie finds inspiration in the form of Lola, a fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos. As they work to turn the factory around, this unlikely pair find that they have more in common than they realized... and discover that when you change your mind, you can change your whole world.



All performances are at The Grandel Theatre, located at: 3610 Grandel Square

St. Louis, MO 63103.