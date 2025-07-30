THE COTTAGE to be Presented at The Rep in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis will kick off the 2025/26 Season with the sharp-witted fresh comedy The Cottage by Sandy Rustin, the playwright of Clue, where an outrageously roaring 20s romp will have you laughing from start to finish. Performances begin September 3 - 28 at the Loretto-Hilton Center on the campus of Webster University.

In The Cottage a woman decides to expose her latest affair to both her husband—and her lover's wife. As secrets unravel and passions collide, the meaning of love, identity, and marriage are all thrown into question, and served in a way only the British can serve it: with tea. With shocking plot twists, scandalous reveals, and razor-sharp humor, The Cottage is a deliciously funny hit comedy where no one’s secrets are safe.

The Cottage cast includes Andrea San Miguel (The Thanksgiving Play, Steppenwolf) as Sylvia, returning fan favorites Jordan Coughtry (Dial M for Murder, The Rep) as Beau and Isa Venere (Athena, The Rep) as Dierdre, along with St Louis native Jack Dryden (A Christmas Carol, Trinity Rep) as Clarke, and newcomers Jihan Haddad (Hamlet, Alabama Shakespeare Festival) as Marjorie and Andrés Enriquez (Big Fish, Marriott Theater) as Richard.

The Cottage is directed by Risa Brainin who returns to The Rep after directing the sensational To Kill a Mockingbird. Joining her on the design team is set designer Robert Mark Morgan (The Roommate, The Rep), Costume Designer Renee Garcia (Athena, The Rep), lighting designer Michael Klaers (To Kill a Mockingbird, The Rep), sound designer Amanda Werre (Dial M for Murder, The Rep) and stage manager Evangeline Rose Whitlock.

Learn more about the authentic set design for The Cottage from designer Robert Mark Morgan in his video here.

"After the success of last year's Dial M, I'm thrilled to open the 2025/26 season with the slightly scandalous, slightly murderous and definitely hilarious The Cottage! Sandy Rustin’s sharp humor and storytelling promise an unforgettable start to the year,” said Kate Bergstrom, Augustin Family Artistic Director. “We’re also fortunate to have Risa Brainin returning to direct this production with this stellar team—she brings a signature blend of exceptional collaboration and precision in her work for this 1920s satire. I can’t wait for audiences to experience this fast-paced British countryside comedy with us as we embark on our 59th anniversary season.”

