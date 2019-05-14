Stifel Theatre Announces DISNEY JR. HOLIDAY PARTY Tour Stop

The all-new "Disney Junior Holiday Party! On Tour" Presented by Pull-Ups® debuts Friday, November 1 in Scranton, Pennsylvania. An extension of the popular Pollstar-nominated "Disney Junior Dance Party On Tour," the 40-date interactive show features favorite Disney Junior characters, including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Vampirina and Bingo and Rolly from "Puppy Dog Pals" performing live on stage to Disney Junior hits and other holiday classics such as "Jingle Bells" and "Deck The Halls." The show also includes a special appearance by characters from Disney Junior's upcoming animated series, "T.O.T.S." and culminates with a special visit from Santa Claus.

Stopping at marquis venues across the country including The Fox Theatre (Atlanta), Tennessee Performing Arts Center (Nashville), Rosemont Theatre (Chicago) and the Orpheum Theatre (Los Angeles), tickets will be available for pre-sale, beginning tomorrow, Wednesday, May 15 at 10:00 a.m. local time and available to the general public beginning Friday, May 17 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

A variety of VIP packages are also available, including pre-party and after-party experiences with character greetings, as well as the opportunity to take pictures with Santa.

"Disney Junior Dance Party On Tour" wrapped a banner inaugural run, with 140 shows across the country.

"Disney Junior Holiday Party! On Tour" is written by Amy Tinkham, directed and choreographed by Scotty Nguyen, produced by Red Light Management's Jonathan Shank, and represented by Creative Artists Agency (CAA) and Shore Fire Media.

