Stifel Theatre Announces Brian Regan

Considered by critics, fans and fellow comedians as one of the best stand-ups in the country, comedian Brian Regan announces fall 2019 tour dates for his non-stop theater tour including a September 7 performance at Stifel Theatre in St. Louis. Regan made his London debut on February 2, 2019 at The Leicester Square Theatre and he visits close to 100 cities each year selling out the most beautiful venues in North America. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 26, 2019 at 10a. For more information and links to purchase tickets visit www.BrianRegan.com.

Regan's new Netflix series, Stand Up And Away! With Brian Regan, premiered on Christmas Eve, 2018. Brian and Jerry Seinfeld Executive Produce the four-episode original half-hour series that combines sketch comedy and stand-up. Brian announced the series during his Thanksgiving 2018 appearance on The Tonight Show.

Later this year, Regan will reprise his role of "Mugsy" in the third season of Peter Farrelly's TV series, Loudermilk, on The Audience Network. Farrelly personally cast Regan in the series, which premiered on October 17, 2017 to rave reviews with Regan earning accolades for his portrayal of a recovering addict who is estranged from his family.

On November 21, 2017, Regan premiered his first Netflix special, Brian Regan: Nunchucks and Flamethrowers, the first of a two-special deal with Netflix. Regan's previous stand-up special, Brian Regan: Live from Radio City Music Hall (2015), was the first-ever live broadcast of a stand-up special in Comedy Central's history. The special was critically acclaimed with Vanity Fair calling Regan, "The funniest stand-up alive."

Regan made his Kennedy Center debut on March 21 & 22, 2019 and he made his Carnegie Hall debut on November 11, 2017 following years of performances in New York City's finest theaters including Lincoln Center's Avery Fisher Hall, The Beacon Theater and Radio City Music Hall. Regan's tour has included visits to Denver's legendary 8600-seat Red Rocks Amphitheater and the 12,500-seat EnergySolutions Arena in Salt Lake City.

A regular on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Regan is the rare stand up guest who the show invites on for two segments: a performance segment followed by a segment on the couch to chat with Jimmy. Regan was a guest on two episodes of Seinfeld's Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, made a scene-stealing cameo in Chris Rock's film, Top Five, and made 28 stand-up appearances on The Late Show With David Letterman.

Regan's comedy releases include: Brian Regan: Nunchucks and Flamethrowers (2017) on Netflix; Brian Regan: Live From Radio City Music Hall (2015) airing on Comedy Central and is available on CD & DVD and as a video or audio download; All By Myself (2010) is available on CD and download only through his website; his two previous hour-long Comedy Central specials, The Epitome of Hyperbole (2008), and Brian Regan Standing Up (2007) are available on DVD or as a video or audio download; I Walked on the Moon (2004) is available on DVD or as an audio or video download only through his website and Brian Regan Live (1997) is available on CD.





