St. Louis Symphony Orchestra Announces Return of In-Person Concerts at Powell Hall

Today, the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra and Music Director Stéphane Denève announced details for the orchestra's spring 2021 season-a season with live, socially distanced concerts at Powell Hall, the debut of Assistant Conductor Stephanie Childress, greater access to SLSO performances through digital concerts, enhanced educational resources, and a wealth of opportunities to connect with the SLSO from home.

Tickets for live, in-person concerts-scheduled for March 26 through May 15-go on sale to the public on March 9. Each concert will be approximately one hour and performed without intermission. Tickets for the SLSO's digital concerts-launched February 11 and available to stream on slso.org-are also on sale now. To purchase tickets, visit slso.org or call the Box Office at 314-534-1700.

Out of an abundance of caution, capacity will be limited to 300 people at live concerts. Tickets to live concerts are $25-$50, and free tickets have been made available to community partners through the SLSO's Stéphane Seats program. Additionally, the SLSO plans to make selections from these performances accessible via on-demand streaming later this year on slso.org. Tickets to view digital concerts on slso.org are $15.

The spring 2021 live concerts include eight weeks of performances at Powell Hall with socially distanced audiences. The season embraces the family of SLSO artists, with concerts led by Music Director Stéphane Denève, as well as Conductor Laureate Leonard Slatkin, and the conducting and performance debut of SLSO Assistant Conductor Stephanie Childress, a rising talent who also begins her tenure as the Music Director of the St. Louis Symphony Youth Orchestra.

SLSO musicians also share the spotlight in the spring 2021 season, with five stepping forward as featured soloists during the season, including Associate Principal Second Violinist Kristin Ahlstrom, Second Associate Concertmaster Celeste Golden Boyer, Assistant Concertmaster Erin Schreiber, violinist Xiaoxiao Qiang, and violist Shannon Farrell Williams. Spring 2021 live concerts feature the first SLSO performances of works by Sally Beamish, Luigi Boccherini, TJ Cole, Ester Mägi, and Arvo Pärt.

Concerts begin March 26-28 and continue through May 13-15, with each performance approximately one hour and performed without intermission. Concerts will be recorded by the SLSO's new high-definition camera system and will be available to stream on slso.org for a limited time at a later date. Additionally, rebroadcasts of prior SLSO concerts will continue each Saturday night at 8:00pm CDT on 90.7 KWMU St. Louis Public Radio (news.stlpublicradio.org/#stream/0) and on the first Sunday of each month at 5:00pm CDT on Nine PBS (ninepbs.org/night-at-the-symphony/). Performances from the fall 2020 season, including the SLSO's Songs of America and Songs of the Holidays series, are available on SLSO digital platforms including its YouTube channel and SLSO Stories.