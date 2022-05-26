St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Award Winners Announced

The Fifth Annual St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards Presented by Carol B. Loeb winners were announced Sunday, May 22 at the Fabulous Fox Theatre. The ceremony was hosted by KTVI Fox 2's Mandy Murphey and directed by Patrick O'Neill. The winners were named in 14 categories (plus WOW! Performance Awards, Special Recognition Awards and newest addition, the Carol B. Loeb Enhancement Award). The winners for Outstanding Lead Actress and the Outstanding Lead Actor will go on to compete in the Jimmy Awards/National High School Musical Theatre Awards on Monday, June 27 at the Minskoff Theatre in New York City, presented by The Broadway League Foundation.

Outstanding Lead Actress:

Ava Berutti | Westminster Christian Academy, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella

Outstanding Lead Actor:

Adriano Robins | Marquette High School, Legally Blonde - The Musical

Outstanding Musical - Level 1 Budget:

Westminster Christian Academy, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella

Outstanding Musical - Level 2 Budget:

CBC High School, The Drowsy Chaperone

Villa Duchesne and Oak Hill School, Godspell

Outstanding Supporting Actress:

Trenay Caruthers | CBC High School, The Drowsy Chaperone

Outstanding Supporting Actor:

Jacob Moore | St. Dominic High School, Anastasia - The New Broadway Musical

Outstanding Musical Direction:

Laura Swearingen | Lindbergh High School, The Hello Girls

Outstanding Ensemble:

Cor Jesu Academy, Beauty and the Beast

Outstanding Choreography:

Lauren Ott | Cor Jesu Academy, Beauty and the Beast

Outstanding Technical Execution:

CBC High School, The Drowsy Chaperone

Outstanding Direction:

Julie Lanier | Incarnate Word Academy, Annie

Outstanding Scenic Design & Execution:

Belleville East High School, Little Shop of Horrors

Outstanding Costume Design & Execution:

Cor Jesu Academy, Beauty and the Beast

Outstanding Orchestra:

Belleville East High School, Little Shop of Horrors

This year the program awarded the first Carol B. Loeb Enhancement Award. This new award was created to provide investments in the technical production elements of selected High School theatre programs so that theatre education in our area high schools can continue to flourish. Each school will receive a $5,000 stipend to enhance their future productions.

Carol B. Loeb Enhancement Award

Bishop DuBourg High School

Francis Howell North High School

Special Recognition Awards and WOW! Performance Awards for outstanding work in support of the production were also given out.

The Extra Mile

Edwardsville High School, Oklahoma!

Hazelwood West High School, Shrek the Musical

St. Louis Priory School, Newsies

Spirit of Theatre:

Lafayette High School, The SpongeBob Musical

St. Dominic High School, Anastasia - The New Broadway Musical

WOW! Moment:

Awarded for an outstanding performance in a role not eligible for a nomination.

The Men's Ensemble | Chaminade College Preparatory School, Oklahoma!

Mimi Lavigne and JT Gerdes | CBC High School, The Drowsy Chaperone

Quinna McCarty | Principia School, The Little Mermaid

About The St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards

The St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards (SLHSMTA) are produced by The Fabulous Fox, The Muny and The Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation. This program is designed to celebrate outstanding achievement in high school musical theatre. Participating schools will have their productions evaluated by a panel of theatre professionals. The year-long adjudication process culminates in an awards ceremony modeled on the Tony Awards©. The winners of the Outstanding Actress and Outstanding Actor categories will travel to New York (all expenses paid) to compete in the National High School Musical Theatre Awards (Jimmy Awards©) program and to participate in a week-long professional development experience.

About The Jimmy Awards ® / National High School Musical Theatre Awards ®

The Jimmy Awards®/The National High School Musical Theatre Awards® (NHSMTA®) program impacts more than 140,000 students who participate in 46 regional high school musical theatre competitions sponsored by presenters of touring Broadway productions throughout the United States. Named for Broadway impresario James M. Nederlander, the program has been the catalyst for more than $5,000,000 in educational scholarships. Presented by The Broadway League Foundation, the NHSMTA invites one Best Actress and one Best Actor nominee from each local regional ceremony to New York City for a week-long theatre intensive that includes coaching, training, and rehearsing led by some of Broadway's most accomplished professionals. Nominees will spend one week in New York City from Monday, June 20, 2022, through Tuesday, June 28, 2022, and their combined efforts throughout the week will lead to one extraordinary talent showcase performed live in front of an audience on a Broadway stage. The thirteenth annual Jimmy Awards will take place on Monday, June 27, 2022, at the Minskoff Theatre. For more information, please visit www.JimmyAwards.com.

About Carol B. Loeb

Carol B. Loeb has a great passion for educating young people. A career mathematician and educator, Carol believes passionately that all areas of study contribute to a student's success - including the arts and musical theatre. Through her intellect and generosity, she has impacted an untold number of students at all levels of education. She is honored to serve as the presenting sponsor of the St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards.

www.slhsmta.com