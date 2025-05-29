Spotlight: DONNA MCKECHNIE at The Cabaret Project of St. Louis

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway Legend Donna McKechnie Take Me To The World: The Songs of Stephen Sondheim Tuesday June 3rd, 7:30 pm at Jazz St. Louis “A mix of high-sheen professionalism and raw vulnerability make an evening with Donna McKechnie quite a singular sensation.” –New York Times

Donna McKechnie received the Tony Award® and is best known the world over for creating the role of Cassie in the original production of A Chorus Line. Her historic Broadway career spans from the original productions of How To Succeed in Business, Promises, Promises and the Sondheim classic Company - all the way to her recent 2024-25 year long run as Madam Morible in the current Broadway company of Wicked!

Get a glimpse into genius as the great Donna McKechnie celebrates the finest Broadway composer and lyricist of our time, Stephen Sondheim. Donna sings from his classic creations including A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Company, Follies, A Little Night Music, Anyone Can Whistle, and Sunday in the Park with George, as well as sharing stories of her time working with him and the great influence he had on both her personal and professional life.

