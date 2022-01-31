Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Comes to St. Louis in March

Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY will play in St. Louis at the Fabulous Fox Theatre for four performance only March 8-10, 2022.

Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY tells the story of Willy Wonka, world famous inventor of the Everlasting Gobstopper, who has just made an astonishing announcement. His marvelous-and mysterious-factory is opening its gates...to a lucky few. That includes young Charlie Bucket, whose life definitely needs sweetening. He and four other golden ticket winners will embark on a mesmerizing, life-changing journey through Wonka's world of pure imagination. Get ready for Oompa-Loompas, incredible inventions, the great glass elevator, and more, more, more at this everlasting showstopper!

Leading the cast as the extraordinary chocolate maker, Willy Wonka, is Cody Garcia, with Kai Edgar, William Goldsman, and Coleman Simmons alternating in the title role of Charlie Bucket.

They will be joined by Steve McCoy as Grandpa Joe, Claire Leyden as Mrs. Bucket, Audrey Belle Adams as Mrs. Gloop, Zakiya Baptiste as Violet Beauregarde, Katie Fay Francis as Mrs. Teavee, Scott Fuss as Mr. Salt, Branden R. Mangan as Mr. Beauregarde, Angela Palladini as Veruca Salt, Nic Mains as Augustus Gloop, and JACNIER as Mike Teavee.

Rounding out the cast, David Nick Alea, Bernie Baldassaro, Gina Daugherty, Anthony DaSilva, Nico DiPrimio, Nicole Hale, Camryn Hampton, Fiona Claire Huber, Domanick Anton Hubbard, Melissa J. Hunt, Stanton Morales, Collin O'Neill, Daniel Pahl, Jenna Brooke Scannelli, Lauren Soto, Luis Villar, and Nicole Zelka.

The hit Broadway musical features songs from the original film, including "Pure Imagination," "The Candy Man," and "I've Got a Golden Ticket," alongside a toe-tapping and ear-tickling new score from the songwriters from Hairspray.

Four performances of Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE at the Fabulous Fox run March 8-10. Show times are Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday evening at 7:30 p.m. and Thursday matinee at 1:00 p.m.

Tickets for Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE at the Fabulous Fox are on sale now at MetroTix.com, by calling 314-534-1111. Ticket prices start at $22. Prices are subject to change; please refer to FabulousFox.com for current pricing. Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE is part of the U.S. Bank Broadway Series.

Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation will present Kids' Night at the Fabulous Fox Tuesday, March 8. A free child's ticket (17 years and under) will be offered with the purchase of an adult ticket by calling MetroTix at 314-534-1111 or in-person at the Fox Box Office while supplies last; some restrictions apply. For more information about Kids' Night at the Fabulous Fox, please visit www.foxpacf.org.

Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY features direction by Matt Lenz, based on the national tour's original direction by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien. Original music by Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award winner Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Grammy and Tony Award winners Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman, a book by Artistic Director of Edinburgh's Royal Lyceum Theatre David Greig, based on original choreography by Tony Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Joshua Bergasse and includes additional songs by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley from the 1971 Warner Bros. motion picture.

Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY features original scenic and costume design by five-time Tony Award-nominee Mark Thompson, which has been recreated by Christine Peters; lighting design by four-time Tony Award-nominee Japhy Weideman, sound design by Andrew Keister, projection design by Jeff Sugg, puppet and illusion design by Obie and Drama Desk Award-winner Basil Twist, hair & wig design by Campbell Young Associates / Luc Verschueren, and orchestrations by three-time Tony Award-winner Doug Besterman.