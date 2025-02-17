Review: SHUCKED at the Fabulous Fox Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



To call Cobb County secluded would be an understatement. The fictitious small town at the center of Shucked, now playing at the Fox Theatre, is filled with naïve, but well-intentioned residents whose life depends on corn.

For them, the world seems perfect. A wall of corn keeps interaction with the outside world to a minimum while providing a stable food supply for its citizens. As a result, the genteel townsfolk go about their business without a care in the world. They live, love, eat, drink, and sleep corn.

The musical opens with two narrators giving a history of the town which is buzzing about the nuptials between Beau and Maizy, a couple who have known each other since childhood. However, plans for their special day go awry when the town's corn crop begins to fail.

As the corn begins to wither away it becomes clear that something must be done to help. Determined to save her community, Maizy volunteers to go out into the world and look for someone to assist them.

Surprised by the world outside Cobb County, she finds herself in Tampa, Florida. While looking for help she passes by a sign for a “corn doctor.” Entering the office, she meets Gordy, a fast-talking con artist posing as a podiatrist. Not understanding his alleged profession or true intentions, Maizy brings him home.

Eager to escape debtors Gordy returns with her. But not before making his move, which causes Maizy to break off her engagement. Suspicious of his new rival, Beau keeps an eye on the slick stranger, believing he is up to no good.

Things get stranger when Gordy, who misunderstands a phone call he receives, believes that the rocks littering the town are the key to a windfall payday.

Although he remains driven to strike it rich and pay off his creditors, Gordy feels guilty for misleading Maizy and her town. Having grown attached to the place and its inhabitants, the sly swindler faces an inner struggle.

Also keeping an eye on Gordy is Lulu, Maizy’s cousin and best friend. Unlike the other folks in town, she is cynical and cautious by nature. Verbal sparring breaks out whenever the two meet, setting up an unusual dynamic between them.

Things come to a head at the end of Act One when Gordy, who claims to have solved the town’s blight problem, becomes engaged to Maizy. More suspicious than ever, Beau begins to plan his next move, as does Lulu who is also skeptical of his true intentions.

The tension reaches a climax as Maizy’s wedding draws closer. Secrets are revealed, as the truth is peeled away. From there, things get corny. However, what happens next changes the lives of everyone.

Filled with themes of community, love, acceptance, and the conflict between small-town values and big-city influences, Shucked is a delight.

These themes are explored through a script rich in puns and folksy humor, complemented by the songs, which are deliriously catchy, especially Corn, Bad, and Best Man Wins.

The bright costumes, lighting, and set design are indicative of the cheery residents of Cobb County. Sadly, their ‘aw shucks’ attitude towards the problems of the world keeps them perpetually naive. This innocence and distrust of the world outside of their town makes Shucked a snappy, witty, and completely enjoyable slice of Americana.

The extraordinary ensemble is led by Tyler Joseph Ellis and Maya Lagerstam as the two narrators. Imagine Garrison Keillor on speed and you’ll get an inkling of the vibe they are going for. Both actors are superlative at keeping things moving and their rapid-fire jokes are some of the show’s best.

Danielle Wade shines as Maizy, a farmgirl stuck in a relationship conundrum as she attempts to save her town. Wade’s melodic singing also highlights her performance.

The comedic center of the musical is Mike Nappi, whose Peanut brings a homespun goofiness to the role. Given scene-chewing material to work with, he keeps things light at all the right moments.

Jake Odmark stars as Beau, Maizy’s longtime friend and on again-off again partner. Mixing the tender with the tempestuous he excels at making the production’s romantic lead likable.

Miki Abraham brings a tough-as-nails approach to Lulu. Her scenes with Wells are sublime. She is joined by Quinn Van Antwerp as Gordy. Emphasizing his character’s smarmy and self-assured aspects, his performance is charmingly dastardly.

Shucked is one of the most innovative theatrical experiences to come along in years. Director Jack O’Brien’s tightly paced-show relentlessly butters up audiences with clever puns and dad jokes.

Well-acted and utterly fun, Shucked lives up to the hype. The straightforward plot relies on shrewdly timed jokes, jangly music, and polished wordplay, sprinkled with social commentary and moments of endearment.

Shucked is onstage at the Fabulous Fox Theatre through February 23rd. For more information, visit https://www.fabulousfox.com/events/detail/shucked.

Reader Reviews