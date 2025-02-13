Review: Redemption is On the Menu at The Rep's CLYDE'S

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sandwiches and second chances drive The Repertory Theatre St. Louis' Clyde’s. One of the most widely produced productions in the country, Lynn Nottage’s play mixes moments of light comedy with the harsh realities of working for a nightmare boss.

The drama is PTSD-inducing for four ex-cons who find themselves working for Clyde, a tough-as-nails boss whose roadside sandwich shop doesn’t cut the mustard. Making matters worse are the shady investors that she is indebted to.

The greasy spoon’s kitchen is run by Montrellous, a Zen-like figure on an unending quest to make the perfect sandwich. Under his tutelage, the shop’s three other employees, Rafael, Letitia, and Jason, share their ideas for sandwich combinations and flavor profiles.

Montrellous dreams of raising the bar of Clyde’s, an idea that is repeatedly squashed by his boss who often barks orders to the staff through a speaker system that interrupts the sanctify of an otherwise orderly kitchen.

Brash and cruel, Clyde relishes reminding Montrellous and his coworkers that she can use their past crimes against them and thus send them back to prison. This power dynamic creates an unfriendly work environment that alienates and frustrates the team as they work to find their footing in society after serving time.

Using food to escape from her barbs and insults, the former convicts eventually coalesce and work as one. They support Letitia as she struggles to care for her special needs child, Rafael as he fights addiction, and Jason, the newest member of the unit, who lives in the woods to escape a troubled home life.

Meanwhile, Clyde becomes increasingly cruel, testing their resilience. In the end, the characters must decide whether they will remain trapped in Clyde’s oppressive kitchen or break free to pursue a better future.

At the play's core is the idea that crafting the ultimate sandwich is a way to create a better life. This mix of fresh ingredients and fresh starts makes for powerful drama as the former inmates strike out on their path toward redemption.

Each character has a backstory, making Clyde’s a potent amalgamation of personal traumas and human connection. Flavored with humorous seasonings, the staff’s bickering and brawling masks an odd camaraderie. Forged by their unified dislike for their boss, they take turns looking out for one another, an experience not unlike their respective times in prison.

As the play unfolds, the four workers' bond over their common struggles grows. Their shared experience of dealing with Clyde -- whose cruelty increases as the production goes on -- tests their resilience as they feel hopelessly trapped.

After their food gets a rave review in a local paper, the positive vibes flow. Unfortunately, Clyde could care less. Her never-ending power trip leaves her employees feeling trapped, angry, and helpless, leading to a dramatic and decisive ending.

Directed by Josiah Davis, Clyde's doesn’t mess around in bringing the harsh realities of prison life to the forefront of the production. Staged without an intermission, the play is an emotional ride that explores themes of power, oppression, hardship, hope, and self-expression. His staging, though at times rough to watch, is also infused with funny and tender moments.

Onstage, Clyde’s is led by local treasure Ron Himes as Montrellous. His wonderful performance gives the show a gentleness and empathy that calms the jitters after Clyde’s bombastic outbursts. He is delightful here.

Counterbalancing him is Phyllis Yvonne Stickney as Clyde. Making her character thoroughly unlikable, she propels the tension. While her performance is not pretty, it does exemplify the experience many of us have had working for a "boss from hell."

She gives Clyde the ferocity of a woman whose scars are hidden underneath layers of personal strife that the audience is never privy to. As a result, she plays the antagonist brilliantly.

Joining these two luminaries are two company debuts, Alfredo Antillon and Brendan Hickey. Antillon gives a charming turn as Rafael, a carefree cook who lives his life to the fullest and wears his emotions on his sleeve. Hickey’s performance is the exact opposite. He gives Jason a brooding quietness that serves as a façade for his vulnerability and desire to be accepted.

Together, these two newcomers shine. Onstage they work as magnets, each owning a character that rebuffs the other, until they finally figure things out and work together.

Returning to The Rep’s stage is Essence Anisa Tyler as Letitia. Onstage, she has some of the production’s most poignant scenes. She is exceptional in the role as her character runs a gamut of emotions that replicate the perils of being a working single parent.

Presented in partnership with Prison Performing Arts, Clyde’s is being performed onstage and at various incarceration facilities. This moving piece of theater, which features an extremely talented ensemble, is an uplifting story about resilience, community, and the importance of finding joy in the most unexpected places.

Clyde’s plays at the Loretto-Hilton Center through March 2. For showtimes and more information, visit http://www.repstl.org.

