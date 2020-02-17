RENT Announces Lottery Seats for Engagement at The Fabulous Fox Theatre

Fabulous Fox Theatre announced today that seats in the first rows of the orchestra section will be available for $24 for every performance of Rent, the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning musical. $24 tickets are available for in-person cash only purchases at the Fox Box Office, located at 531 N. Grand Blvd, on the day of each performance only, two hours prior to the show. The $24 tickets are limited to two tickets per person.

The tradition of these tickets began in 1996 in New York when the show moved to Broadway after a sold-out run in a small downtown theatre. The producers of the show are committed to continuing the tradition of offering these orchestra seats in each city the show will play.

RENT performs at the February 21-23. Performance times are Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2:00 p.m., and Sunday at 1:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Visit RentOnTour.net for more information.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You