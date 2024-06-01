Photos: First Look at New Line Theatre's DRACULA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New Line Theatre is currently presenting Frank Wildhorn's Dracula through June 22, 2024. Check out production photos below!



A tragic gothic love story and a high-stakes thriller, this passionate retelling of the famous story dives deep into the powerful, epic emotions of these characters and these complicated relationships, as only musical theatre can. For Dracula, Wildhorn reunites with his Bonnie & Clyde lyricist Don Black, for one of the wildest and most emotional rides you’ve had in the theatre in a long time.



Once again, New Line takes a show that was badly served in New York and savaged by the critics, we strip it down, take it seriously, and prove what a powerful piece of theatre it can be when it's focused on human emotions instead of flashy special effects. Since its debut, the show has become an international sensation in productions around the world.



The New Line cast includes Cole Gutmann (as Dracula), Brittany Kohl (Mina Murray), Ian McCreary (Jonathan Harker), J.D. Pounds (Dr. Jack Seward), Kent Coffel (Prof. Van Helsing), Vanessa Simpson (Lucy Westenra), Rafael DaCosta (Renfield), Christopher Strawhun (Quincey Morris), Alex Vito Fuegner (Arthur Holmwood), and as the weird sisters, Ann Hier Brown, Chelsie Johnston, and Sarah Lueken. The New Line production is directed by Scott Miller and Tony L. Marr Jr., music direction by Dr. Jenna Lee Moore, scenic design by Rob Lippert, lighting design by Matt Stuckel, costume design by Zachary Thompson, and sound design by Ryan Day.



Dracula is produced by arrangement with Music Theatre International, New York.

Photo Credit: Jill Ritter Lindberg

