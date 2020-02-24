Photo Flash: The New Jewish Theatre Presents WE ARE THE LEVINSONS

The New Jewish Theatre continues its record-setting season with We Are the Levinsons, Wendy Kout's compelling play about a multi-generational Jewish family as they laugh, learn and love their way through a year of life and death. Weaving comedy with drama, this award-winning play explores the fragility and strength of family ties... and the capacity for strangers to change us and become family.

Artistic Director, Edward Coffield chose the play because it is inspired and based on Wendy Kout's own experiences with her parents. "The play is truthful, at times painful, and full of joy and laughter," Coffield said. "It really mirrors life and how it happens. The Levinsons will appeal to our audience on so many levels."

The play centers on Rosie, a divorced TV writer with an insufferable 21-year-old daughter, who suddenly finds herself responsible for her father's care. This thoughtful and earnest script delves into the difficult but universal passages of life. We all must give up the insolence of youth and take on the mantle of adulthood. Along the way are opportunities to love and to pursue our dreams. We are the Levinsons teaches us how we should cherish these moments with tenderness and with laughter.

Coffield has assembled a remarkable cast, nearly all of whom will make their NJT debuts: Joneal Joplin (widely considered the "Dean" of St. Louis actors, having appeared on stages across St. Louis for many decades), Judi Mann, Eleanor Humphrey and Jordan Braxton. Braxton is well known in the St. Louis LGBTQ+ community for her many appearances as Dieta Pepsi. NJT veteran Kelley Weber returns for this production.

We Are the Levinsons is directed by Jennifer Wintzer, making her NJT directorial debut. Wintzer is the Artistic Director of COCA Theatre. The creative team is comprised of David Blake (scenery), David Rose (lighting), Zoe Sullivan (sound) and Michele Siler (costumes).

This production runs March 19 - April 5 at The J's Wool Studio Theatre (2 Millstone Campus Drive, St. Louis, MO 63146). The production will feature two talk-back opportunities following performances on March 26 and 29. Individual tickets are $47-$54, available by phone at 314-442-3283, or online at newjewishtheatre.org





Related Articles Shows View More St. Louis Stories

More Hot Stories For You