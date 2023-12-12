Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards

Nate Bargatze Adds Fifth St. Louis Show

Comedian Nate Bargatze has announced a fifth St. Louis show on his 2023 THE BE FUNNY TOUR on Sunday, June 23 at 3:00 p.m. This performance is in addition to his already announced dates on Friday, June 21 at 7:00 p.m., Saturday, June 22 at 3:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, June 23 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets for the added 3:00 p.m. show on Sunday, June 23 performance will go on sale Friday, December 15 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets to the other three previously announced shows are on sale now through MetroTix.com or by calling 314-534-1111.

Hailing from Old Hickory, Tennessee, stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze has been recognized this year as “The Nicest Man in Stand-Up,” by The Atlantic Magazine and a “Rising Star,” by CBS Morning. The 2021 Grammy nominated comedian and podcaster Nate Bargatze is selling out shows across the world.

Bargatze’s comedy is both clean and relatable, which is evident in his ten appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon following four appearances on Late Night with Conan O’Brien. Both of Nate’s one-hour Netflix specials, The Tennessee Kid (2019) and The Greatest Average American (2021) premiered globally with rave reviews. 

In July 2020, the comedian teamed up with All Things Comedy to release his new podcast, Nateland. The world is a crazy place and there's plenty of podcasts out there tackling the tough issues. However, Nateland tackles the meaningless issues that we face day to day to give listeners a much-needed mental break from fighting the good fight. New episodes release Wednesdays, with video available on Nate’s YouTube channel and audio available everywhere you get podcasts.

For more information and tickets, visit natebargatze.com


