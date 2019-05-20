Max & Louie's Present The STL Premiere Of INDECENT

Winner of numerous awards including an acclaimed Tony-winning run on Broadway, "Indecent" by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Paula Vogel, is the true story of a groundbreaking scandalous play and the courageous artists who risked their careers and lives to perform it. "Indecent" runs June 20th through June 30th at The Grandel Theatre in the Grand Center Arts District. Visit maxandlouie.com or call Metrotix (314) 534-1111 for tickets.

After a rapturous reception in Europe, Sholem Asch's drama, "God of Vengeance" debuted on Broadway in 1923 at a time when waves of immigrants were changing the face of America. This revolutionary love story, that celebrated Yiddish language and unconventional passion, was forced from the stage by a fearful and reactionary public. Its fate, and that of the actors who cherished it even as they confronted the horrors of the Nazi onslaught, are the subject of "Indecent."

Seven actors and three musicians play a myriad of roles across continents and decades. This collage of riveting theater, glorious music, exuberant dance and poetry is a heart-stirring affirmation of the transformative impact of love and art in an era of chaos that seems timelier than ever before.

"As a proud member of St. Louis' vibrant LGBTQ, Jewish, and Theatre communities, I can think of no better play at this moment in time that dramatizes a message of inclusion, tolerance and love. The belief in the power of art is a clarion call to action," said Stellie Siteman, Producing Artistic Director.

Joanne Gordon directs. Ron McGowan is the musical director. Ellen Isom choreographs. "Indecent" stars Alyssa Avery, Zoe Farmingdale, John Flack, Katie Karel, TJ Lancaster, Judi Mann, Kris Pineda and Tim Schall.

"Indecent" will run at The Grandel Theatre, 3610 Grandel Square, St. Louis, Missouri 63101. The dates of the production are June 20th-30th, 2019. Reserved seating is on sale at metrotix.com or by phone at (314) 534-1111. Visit maxandlouie.com for more information. Reserved seating is priced from $25.00-$60.00. Booth seating with food and beverage service available for 4-6 people is priced from $200.00-$300.00.





