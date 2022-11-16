 Jay Leno & Jeff Foxworthy's Performance at the Fox Theatre is Cancelled

Due to unfortunate circumstances, Jay Leno & Jeff Foxworthy's performance this weekend in St. Louis at the Fabulous Fox Theatre on Friday, November 18 has been cancelled.

Yesterday, Jay Leno issued the following statement: "I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet."

"I hate canceling shows but Jay getting back to health is more important right now", says Foxworthy. "Thanks to everyone for the prayers and well wishes. Get well soon buddy!"

All tickets will be automatically refunded at the original point of purchase. Full refunds will be processed this week. Ticket holders will receive credit in the next 7-10 days.