Jason Isbell to Perform at The Fabulous Fox Theatre in April

JASON ISBELL will play at The Fabulous Fox on Wednesday, April 29 at 8 p.m. Tickets will go sale Friday, October 31 at 10:00 a.m.

Six-time Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Jason Isbell is one of the most respected and celebrated artists of his generation. The North Alabama native possesses an incredible penchant for identifying and articulating some of the deepest, yet simplest, human emotions, and turning them into beautiful poetry through song. Isbell sings of the everyday human condition with thoughtful, heartfelt, and sometimes brutal honesty.

After releasing multiple critically-acclaimed albums, appearing in an Academy Award-nominated film, Killers of the Flower Moon, and touring the world with his band, the 400 Unit, Isbell began 2025 with a change of pace. A solo record. Simply Isbell and his voice and an acoustic guitar, an all-mahogany 1940 Martin 0-17. Recorded at Electric Lady Studios in NYC, ‘Foxes in the Snow’ further demonstrates his pure talent as a songwriter and musician. As Stereogum so aptly put it, "the barebones intimacy recenters the artist behind the persona and serves as a reminder that this guy can write a damn song."