Fox Concerts and Paracha Entertainment Presents INDIAN IDOL

Fox Concerts and Paracha Entertainment has announced the Top 4 winners of INDIAN IDOL (the most watched reality show of 2021.)

Featuring Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble, and Mohammad Danish along with live musicians will play at the Fabulous Fox Theatre on Saturday, March 5 at 7:30 p.m.

These Indian Idol winning artists will be accompanied by some of the best Bollywood musicians from India.

Learn more at www.fabulousfox.com.