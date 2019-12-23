Final Week To Vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for St. Louis:
Best Actor in a Comedy
Best Actor in a Drama
Best Actor in a Musical
Best Actress in a Comedy
Best Actress in a Drama
Best Actress in a Musical
Best Choreography
Best Comedy
Best Costumes Drama/Comedy
Best Costumes Musical
Best Direction of a Comedy
Best Direction of a Drama
Best Direction of Musical
Best Drama
Best Ensemble Performance
Best Lighting Design Musical
Best Music Direction
Best Musical
Best Musical Direction
Best Scenic Design Drama/Comedy
Best Scenic Design Musical
Best Sound Design
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama
Best Supporting Actor in a Musical
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama
Best Supporting Actress in a Musical
Best Theatre Company
Phil Leveling - THE 39 STEPS - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 25%
Luke Steingruby - THE MOST FABULOUS STORY EVER TOLD - Stray Dog Theatre 23%
Whit Reichert - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Insight Theatre Company 14%
Christian Boyd - OUR TOWN - Ozark Actors Theatre 19%
Ben Nordstrom - TIME STANDS STILL - New Jewish Theatre 13%
Abraham Shaw - THE CRUCIBLE - Stray Dog Theatre 8%
Caleb Miofsky - CRY-BABY - New Line Theatre 16%
Kevin Hester - HELLO, DOLLY! - Wentzville Christian Church 12%
J. Harrison Ghee - KINKY BOOTS - The Muny 8%
Maria Bartolotta - THE MOST FABULOUS STORY EVER TOLD - Stray Dog Theatre 19%
Kay Martin Love - SYLVIA - Stray Dog Theatre 12%
Michelle Hand - INTO THE BREECHES - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 11%
Wendy Renee Greenwood - TIME STANDS STILL - New Jewish Theatre 19%
Brianna Justine - OUR TOWN - Ozark Actors Theatre 13%
Valeri Mudek - ANGELS IN AMERICA - The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 10%
Mattea Conforti - MATILDA - The Muny 14%
Brittany Hester - HELLO, DOLLY! - Wentzville Christian Church 11%
MacLean Blanner - CARRIE - Debut Theatre Company 8%
Beth Crandall - MATILDA - The Muny 17%
Debbie Ladd - HELLO, DOLLY! - Wentzville Christian Church 15%
Illeana Kirven - MARY POPPINS - Ozark Actors Theatre 11%
THE MOST FABULOUS STORY EVER TOLD - Stray Dog Theatre 20%
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 16%
SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Insight Theatre Company 15%
Jenna K. Gove - OUR TOWN - Ozark Actors Theatre 26%
Julian King - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Insight Theatre Company 19%
Teresa Doggett - INDECENT - Max & Louie Productions 13%
Leon Dobkowski - MATILDA - The Muny 16%
Jenna Gove - MARY POPPINS - Ozark Actors Theatre 11%
Stacey Tunnicliff - OKLAHOMA! - Monroe Actors Stage Company 10%
THE MOST FABULOUS STORY EVERY TOLD - Stray Dog Theatre 40%
BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - New Jewish Theatre 28%
Trish Brown - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Insight Theatre Company 22%
Matt Saltzburg - OUR TOWN - Ozark Actors Theatre 21%
Gary F Bell - THE CRUCIBLE - Stray Dog Theatre 14%
Suki Peters - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Insight Theatre Company 12%
Tammy Rodenbaugh - HELLO, DOLLY! - Wentzville Christian Church 13%
John Tartaglia - MATILDA - The Muny 13%
Patrick Blanner - CARRIE - Debut Theatre Company 9%
OUR TOWN - Ozark Actors Theatre 26%
ANGELS IN AMERICA - The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 18%
THE CRUCIBLE - Stray Dog Theatre 13%
HELLO, DOLLY! - Wentzville Christian Church 11%
MATILDA - The Muny 11%
CARRIE - Debut Theatre Company 9%
Nathan W. Scheuer - KINKY BOOTS - The Muny 15%
Rob Denton - MATILDA - The Muny 14%
Kevin Shaw - MARY POPPINS - Ozark Actors Theatre 11%
Titus Kautz - MARY POPPINS - Ozark Actors Theatre 14%
Marc Schapman - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Variety Theater 11%
Charlie Mueller - AVENUE Q - The Playhouse at Westport Plaza 10%
HELLO, DOLLY! - Wentzville Christian Church 13%
MATILDA - The Muny 11%
CARRIE - Debut Theatre Company 9%
DB Bonds - KINKY BOOTS - The Muny 35%
Lisa Campbell - GREASE - Stages St. Louis 14%
Michael Hamilton - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Stages St. Louis 14%
Jared Shofstall - OUR TOWN - Ozark Actors Theatre 34%
Charles Winning - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Insight Theatre Company 19%
Peter & Margery Spack - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - New Jewish Theatre 17%
Paige Hathaway - MATILDA - The Muny 17%
Patrick Ulrich - MARY POPPINS - Ozark Actors Theatre 12%
Michael Schweikardt - KINKY BOOTS - The Muny 11%
Caisha Johnson - MY FAIR LADY - Ozark Actors Theatre 20%
Ryan Day - CRY-BABY - New Line Theatre 14%
Justin Been - THE MOST FABULOUS STORY EVER TOLD - Stray Dog Theatre 11%
Ben Nordstrom - INTO THE BREECHES - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 26%
Joneal Joplin - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Insight Theatre Company 24%
Chuck Brinkley - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - New Jewish Theatre 17%
Gerry Love - THE CRUCIBLE - Stray Dog Theatre 17%
David Ryan Smith - ANGELS IN AMERICA - The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 10%
Alex S. Freeman - OUR TOWN - Ozark Actors Theatre 9%
Kyle Rehme - HELLO, DOLLY! - Wentzville Christian Church 18%
Charlie Wehde - CARRIE - Debut Theatre Company 15%
Josh Grisetti - MATILDA - The Muny 10%
Wendy Renée Greenwood - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Insight Theatre Company 26%
Janelle Gilreath - THE MOST FABULOUS STORY EVER TOLD - Stray Dog Theatre 15%
Laurie McConnell - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - New Jewish Theatre 13%
Anna Benoit - OUR TOWN - Ozark Actors Theatre 27%
Chrissie Watkins - THE CRUCIBLE - Stray Dog Theatre 13%
Eileen Engle - TIME STANDS STILL - New Jewish Theatre 10%
Alli McDonald - HELLO, DOLLY! - Wentzville Christian Church 15%
Laura Michelle Kelley - MATILDA - The Muny 13%
Liya Khaimova - MY FAIR LADY - Ozark Actors Theatre 8%
The Muny 22%
Ozark Actors Theatre 16%
Wentzville Christian Church 12%
