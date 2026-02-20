Greg Warren Brings The Impulse Comedy Tour To Select Cities In 2026

🎭 NEW! St. Louis Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for St. Louis & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Outback Presents has announced that comedian Greg Warren will launch The Impulse Comedy Tour in 2026, with the headlining run beginning April 10 at the Missouri Theatre in Columbia, Missouri.

Warren is currently touring nationwide as an opening act for Grammy-nominated comedian Nate Bargatze, performing in arenas across the country. The upcoming headlining dates will bring him back to several markets for full-length sets featuring new material.

A veteran of late-night television and a frequent guest on The Bob & Tom Show, Warren is known for observational stand-up rooted in everyday experiences. His recent special The Champ, released through Nateland Entertainment, highlights his clean and conversational style.

The 2026 tour will include the following dates:

April 10, 2026 | Missouri Theatre – Columbia, MO – 7:00 PM

April 11, 2026 | The Gillioz Theatre – Springfield, MO – 6:00 PM

September 10, 2026 | The Fargo Theatre – Fargo, ND – 7:30 PM

September 11, 2026 | Orpheum Theater Center – Sioux Falls, SD – 7:00 PM

September 12, 2026 | Paramount Theatre – Cedar Rapids, IA – 7:30 PM

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, February 20 at 10 a.m. local time.