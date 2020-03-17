Fabulous Fox Announces Postponements For April

In light of the declaration by the Mayor's office of the City of St. Louis that crowd gatherings of more than 50 people are prohibited for 8 weeks or until further notice, performances and tours at the Fabulous Fox Theatre have been postponed through April 30.

CATS, scheduled for April 7-19 and Chaka Khan scheduled for April 24 are postponed until a future date to be determined.

As previously announced, CELTIC WOMAN tour which was scheduled to play the Fox April 23 and the TEEN TALENT SHOWCASE scheduled for April 4 are postponed. Plans to reschedule all of these events plus CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY are currently underway.

Ticket holders should hold on to their tickets - they will be honored on the new date. For more information, please call MetroTix at 314-534-1111, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday - Saturday. The Fabulous Fox Theatre Box Office will temporarily be closed until April 5.





