FREAKY FRIDAY THE MUSICAL is Coming to the Zack Theatre
It's just another regular day for mom and daughter Kathrine and Ellie - until they unleash magical power from an enchanted hourglass and switch bodies!
This fun musical is lively and appropriate for the whole family. The musical numbers are upbeat - think "High School Musical" and "Camp Rock!" - and the cast features local young actors - mostly of High School age. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children and students. The performances are at the Zack Theatre - 3224 Locust St, St. Louis, MO 63103.
There are 4 performances:
Thursday, February 27th at 7pm
Friday, February 28th at 7pm
Saturday, February 29th at 2pm
Sunday, March 1st at 2pm