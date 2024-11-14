DR. SEUSS' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS at the Fabulous Fox Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical is coming to The Fabulous Fox for six performances from December 27-29. Hailed by The New York Times as “100 times better than any bedtime story,” this classic holiday musical will enchant adults and children alike.

Show times for Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical at The Fabulous Fox are Friday and Saturday afternoon at 2:00 p.m., Friday and Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and start at $45.

The cast includes Joshua Woodie as Grinch, W. Scott Stewart as Old Max, Xavier McKnight as Young Max, Brian Rooney as Grandpa Who, Barbara Bayes as Grandma Who, Vivian Atencio and Mila Jaymes as Cindy-Lou Who, Marissa Parness as Mama Who, Nick Drivas as Papa Who, and Olivia J. Lu and Mia Sachdev as Annie Who. The cast also includes Moriel Behar, Lauren Bobrow, Audrey Fisher, Sam Brackley, Emily Mesa, Brooke Noelani, Sia Michal Arvinger, Dereck Atwater, Rachel Gubow, Olivia A. Cruz, Lindsay Hoffpauir, Ben Thomas Strong, Connor Kabat, and Taryn Smithson.

Audiences will discover the magic of Dr. Seuss' classic holiday tale as it comes to life live on stage. Featuring the hit songs “You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas,” THE GRINCH discovers there's more to Christmas than he bargained for in this heart-warming holiday classic. Max the Dog narrates as the mean and scheming GRINCH, whose heart is “two sizes too small,” decides to steal Christmas away from the holiday-loving Whos.

THE GRINCH broke box office records for two consecutive years on Broadway during its holiday engagements at the St. James and Hilton theaters in New York. Since then, more than 2.5 million theatergoers across America have been delighted by this heart-warming holiday musical, which Gannett hailed as “A genius of a show! A total delight for both kids and adults.”

Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical features magnificent sets designed by John Lee Beatty and costumes designed by Robert Morgan, inspired by Dr. Seuss' original book. Mel Marvin and Timothy Mason's music and book breathe new life into this timeless story.

The 2024 production is directed by Matt August and co-directed and choreographed by Bob Richard, based on the original choreography by John DeLuca and originally created by four-time Tony Award-winning director, Jack O'Brien. For more information about Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical at The Fabulous Fox Theatre visit https://www.fabulousfox.com/events/detail/grinch or call (314) 534-1111.

