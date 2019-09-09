DEAR EVAN HANSEN Tours to St. Louis

Coming to St. Louis's Fabulous Fox Theatre October 22 - November 3, casting for Dear Evan Hansen includes Stephen Christopher Anthony in the title role. Jessica Sherman plays 'Heidi Hansen', Claire Rankin plays 'Cynthia Murphy', and John Hemphill plays 'Larry Murphy.' Noah Kieserman and Stephanie La Rochelle round out the Murphy family (as Connor and Zoe, respectively), with Alessandro Costantini as 'Jared Kleinman' and Ciara Alyse Harris as 'Alana Beck' completing the on-stage company.

The cast also includes Sam Primack (as the Evan alternate) along with understudies Linedy Genao, David Jeffery, Matthew Edward Kemp, Asher Muldoon, Coleen Sexton, Daniel Robert Sullivan, Kelsey Venter and Maria Wirries.

Tickets for Dear Evan Hansen at the Fabulous Fox are on sale now at MetroTix.com, by calling 314-534-1111 or in person at the Fabulous Fox Box Office. Ticket prices start at $39. Prices are subject to change; please refer to FabulousFox.com for current pricing. Dear Evan Hansen is part of the U.S. Bank Broadway Series.

Performances of Dear Evan Hansen at the Fabulous Fox run October 22 - November 3. Show times are Tuesday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Saturday afternoons at 2 p.m., and Sunday afternoons at 1 p.m. There will also be a 6:30 p.m. evening performance on Sunday, October 27 and a matinee performance on Thursday, October 31 at 1 p.m.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy





