Celebrate the 60th Anniversary of St. Louis and Stuttgart as Sister Cities With Circus Harmony

2020 is known for many things, but one thing that may have been overlooked is that 2020 is the 60th anniversary of St. Louis, Missouri, USA and Stuttgart, Germany being Sister Cities! To celebrate, Circus Harmony in St. Louis and Circus Circuli in Stuttgart formed a Peace through Pyramids partnership and co-created a show!

Through a series of online meetings, workshops, and classes the two troupes created 6 different circus acts and then filmed them at iconic architectural locations in each of their cities. The combined video show celebrating the two cities, Sister City Circus, will premiere on Circus Harmony's YouTube page on December 19.

Circus Circuli's artistic and education director, Lena Biedlingmaier, said, "In such difficult times as in a global pandemic it is important to break down borders, stick together and make new friends. This exchange and the collaboration with Circus Harmony was a perfect example of this! In addition to the exchange of circus skills, we hope that the world was able to move a little closer together and that our young people were able to experience that language is an important means of communication, but movement and a shared passion can easily shrink language barriers . We hope this is just the beginning of a long friendship and we can meet in person soon."

The two troupes will also be sharing holiday packages with each other. Circus Harmony will be sending Circus Harmony t-shirts along with local favorites gooey butter cake and Red Hot Riplets chips. This collaboration is funded in part by St. Louis Stuttgart Sister Cities in St. Louis and Stadt Stuttgart and Stuttgarter Jugendhaus Gesellschaft in Germany.

Jessica Hentoff, the artistic/executive director of Circus Harmony said, "This partnership has been a bright pandemic positive for the students on both sides of the world. The Sister City Circus video is an entertaining and beautiful celebration showing that we can all be connected in spite of time, distance, and a worldwide pandemic!"

Details:

What: Circus Harmony and Circus Circuli present Sister City Circus Video in celebration of the 60th Anniversary of St. Louis and Suttgart being sister cities.

Who: Circus Harmony in St. Louis and Circus Circuli in Stuttgart

Where: Circus harmony's YouTube page

When: December 19, 2020 at Noon Central Time

Cost: Free!

Shows View More St. Louis Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You