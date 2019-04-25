Casting Announced For Stages St. Louis' 2019 Season

STAGES St. Louis is thrilled to announce casting for its 33rd Season: THE BOY FROM OZ, GREASE, MAN OF LA MANCHA, and its Emerson Family Theatre Series production of Disney's 101 DALMATIANS. "The tagline at STAGES is 'Experience The Story' and our 2019 Season stays true to these words offering something special for everyone," expresses Associate Producer Andrew Kuhlman.

THE BOY FROM OZ

May 31 - June 30

Music and Lyrics by Peter Allen

Book by Martin Sherman and Nick Enright

Direction and Musical Staging by Michael Hamilton

Choreography by Dana Lewis

Musical Direction by Lisa Campbell Albert

Scenic Design by James Wolk

Costume Design by Brad Musgrove

Lighting Design by Sean M. Savoie

The Midwest Premiere of THE BOY FROM OZ follows the dazzling and hilarious Australian singer-songwriter, Peter Allen, from his humble beginnings performing in backcountry pubs to his international stardom beside such Hollywood icons as Judy Garland and her daughter Liza Minnelli. Featuring such beloved Peter Allen hits as "Don't Cry Out Loud", "I Honestly Love You", and the show-stopping "I Go To Rio"; THE BOY FROM OZ is a showbiz celebration of life, love, and being fabulous.



David Elder (Peter Allen) David is thrilled to return for his 6th show at STAGES! Broadway credits include CURTAINS (Bobby Pepper), 42ND STREET Revival (Billy Lawlor, Outer Critics Circle, and Astaire Award Nominations), KISS ME, KATE (Bill Calhoun/Lucentio), TITANIC: The Musical (Frederick Fleet, the Lookout), ONCE UPON A MATTRESS starring Sarah Jessica Parker (Sir Harry u/s), DAMN YANKEES starring Jerry Lewis (Bomber on Broadway, Joe Hardy on the National Tour), Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST (Salt, Beast u/s), and GUYS AND DOLLS starring Nathan Lane (Guy, Crapshoot specialty). Film and TV credits include ACROSS THE UNIVERSE, CRADLE WILL ROCK, JEFFREY, and "Guiding Light".



Michele Ragusa (Judy Garland) Michele is thrilled to be making her STAGES debut! Broadway credits include YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN (Elizabeth), URINETOWN (Pennywise), RAGTIME (Evelyn), TITANIC, A CLASS ACT, and CYRANO. Off-Broadway credits include ADRIFT IN MACAO (Primary Stages/ Lortel and Drama League nominations/Barrymore Award), TITANIC: 20th Anniversary Concert (Lincoln Center), and CRAVING FOR TRAVEL (Playwrights Horizon). Regional credits include BULLETS OVER BROADWAY (Helen), MAME (Mame), HELLO, DOLLY! (Dolly Levi), LEND ME A TENOR (Maria), ANNIE (Hannigan), BOEING, BOEING (Gabriella), THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE (Mrs. Meers), FUNNY THING ... FORUM (Domina), THE KING AND I (Anna), SPAMALOT (Lady/Lake), SWEENEY TODD (Beggar Woman), SINGIN' IN THE RAIN (Lena), INTO THE WOODS (Witch), KISS ME, KATE (Kate), THE DROWSY CHAPERONE (Chaperone), COMPANY, MARY POPPINS (Winifred Banks), GUYS AND DOLLS (Adelaide), and THE FULL MONTY (Vickie).

Sarah Ellis (Liza Minnelli) Sarah is thrilled to be reuniting with her STAGES family! Recent credits include the Broadway 1st National Tour of A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER. Favorite regional credits include Laurey in OKLAHOMA! (STAGES), Dyanne in MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET (Riverside and Geva Theatres), and Molly in GHOST: The Musical at Fingerlakes MT Festival, where she will be returning later this summer to play Nellie in SOUTH PACIFIC. Other regional credits include Ogunquit, Pittsburgh CLO, North Shore Music Theatre, KC Starlight, Westchester Broadway Theatre, Florida Studio, and WV Public. NYC credits include THE ROAD TO RUIN, DEAR JANE, and STARDUST ROAD: The Hoagy Carmichael Musical. Sarah is a frequent Guest Artist with the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra and holds a BFA from Penn State (WE ARE!).



CORINNE MELANÇON (Marion Woolnough) Corinne happily returns to STAGES after appearing in last season's I DO! I DO! and MAMMA MIA! Broadway credits include 11 years in MAMMA MIA! (where she appeared as Donna, Tanya, and Rosie), KISS ME, KATE, JEKYLL & HYDE, BIG, A CHRISTMAS CAROL, MY FAIR LADY, and ME & MY GIRL. Other NY appearances include Carnegie Hall and Radio City Music Hall. Corinne has appeared in the International Touring company of GRAND HOTEL and on film as Lady Beaconsfield/Guinevere in JEKYLL & HYDE. Additional STAGES credits include Violet in 9 TO 5, the title role in THE DROWSY CHAPERONE (St. Louis Theatre Circle nomination), Mother Superior in SISTER ACT, Charlotte in A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC, Nickie in SWEET CHARITY, Tracy in HIGH SOCIETY, Rose in BYE BYE BIRDIE, and Lucille in NO, NO, NANETTE. Favorite regional credits include Vera in MAME, Judith in HAY FEVER, Velma in CHICAGO, and Mona in DAMES AT SEA.

GREASE

July 19 - August 18

Book, Music, and Lyrics by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey

Additional Songs by Barry Alan Gibb, John Farrar, Louis St. Louis, Scott Simon

Direction and Musical Staging by Michael Hamilton

Choreography by Tony Gonzalez

Musical Direction by Lisa Campbell Albert

Scenic Design by James Wolk

Costume Design by Brad Musgrove

Lighting Design by Sean M. Savoie

Welcome to Rydell High where Danny Zuko and his gang of Burger Palace Boys and Pink Ladies rule the school! Bursting with explosive energy and 1950's nostalgia, GREASE blends an irresistible mix of adolescent angst and All-American teen spirit to create a high octane pop-culture phenomenon you won't want to miss!



Summerisa Bell Stevens (Sandy Dumbrowski) Summerisa is thrilled to be returning to STAGES St. Louis, where she was recently seen as Sophie Sheridan in MAMMA MIA! and as Doralee Rhodes in 9 TO 5 (2018 Broadway World Award for Best Actress). Favorite regional credits include Swing/Tara u/s and Alison Prager u/s in HALF TIME (Paper Mill), Velma and "Somewhere" Soloist in WEST SIDE STORY (Paper Mill & Riverside Theatre), DeLee in SMOKEY JOE'S CAFÉ (Merry-Go-Round & Riverside Theatre), and Amber in HAIRSPRAY (Tuacahn). Summerisa holds a BFA in Musical Theatre and a Minor in Ballroom Dance.



Sam Harvey (Danny Zuko) Sam is a born and raised Nebraska Cornhusker and proud AMDA NY graduate. He is also very excited to be taking on the iconic role of Danny Zuko this summer at STAGES after just coming off the 10th Anniversary Tour of ROCK OF AGES (Stacee Jaxx). NYC and Off-Broadway credits include BAYSIDE! The Musical! (Zack Morris) and THE LOVE NOTE (Peter). International credits include BROADWAY CHRISTMAS WONDERLAND (Lead Vocalist) and ROCK OF AGES (Drew). Sam performed regionally in GREASE (Kenickie) and THE SOUND OF MUSIC (Rolf). Love to his family and beautiful wife.



Morgan Cowling (Betty Rizzo) Morgan is extremely grateful and excited to be making her STAGES St. Louis debut as a Pink Lady! She toured the country as Meg Giry in the original cast of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (25th Anniversary Tour). Off-Broadway and NYC credits include

Sherri Walters in MARRY HARRY (The York Theatre), Lecy in ONCE WE LIVED HERE (Urban Stages), and BULL DURHAM (Workshop). Regional credits include OKLAHOMA! (Goodspeed Musicals), HELLO, DOLLY! (Ford's Theatre), THE MADNESS OF MAY (Thalian Hall), and Disney's WISHES (Disney Cruise Line, OC). A Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts alum, Morgan's Australian credits include GUYS AND DOLLS, SEUSSICAL, and THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO.



Jesse Corbin (Kenickie) Jesse has worked extensively regionally and in New York City with favorite credits including Tony Manero in SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER, Danny in GREASE, Enjolras in LES MIZ, and Joseph in JOSEPH ... DREAMCOAT. Other career highlights include appearing in the North American premiere of Tim Rice's FROM HERE TO ETERNITY, debuting the spectacular THE FIRST NOEL at The Apollo Theatre in Harlem, and starring in the Off-Broadway, two person production of THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE. Jesse recently debuted his solo show in NYC at Haswell Green's and just released a collection of original songs!

MAN OF LA MANCHA

September 6 - October 6

Written by Dale Wasserman

Music by Mitch Leigh

Lyrics by Joe Darion

Direction and Musical Staging by Michael Hamilton

Choreography by Dana Lewis

Musical Direction by Lisa Campbell Albert

Scenic Design by James Wolk

Costume Design by Brad Musgrove

Lighting Design by Sean M. Savoie

A romantic and inspiring musical adventure, MAN OF LA MANCHA tells the epic story of seventeenth-century author Miguel de Cervantes and his immortal literary creation Don Quixote. This poignant tale of ultimate heartbreak and unimaginable triumph features a lushly melodic score that includes the rapturous "Dulcinea", the rousing title song, and the classic Broadway anthem which dares us all to dream "The Impossible Dream".



James Patterson (Cervantes/Don Quixote) James is excited to make his debut with STAGES. Most recent credits include Georges in LA CAGE AUX FOLLES at the Pioneer Theatre Company and

Lumiere in Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Theatre Under The Stars. James has appeared in the Broadway and National Touring productions of GIGI (Dufresne), MARY POPPINS (Park Keeper), THE DROWSY CHAPERONE, Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST (Beast, Gaston, and Lumiere understudy), CATS (Munkustrap), and STATE FAIR. Other credits include Dr. Livesey in TREASURE ISLAND and Lumiere in Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST (Fulton Theatre & MSMT), LE COMTE ORY (Metropolitan Opera), MAME (Kennedy Center), Barnaby Slade in SAIL AWAY(Carnegie Hall), Joshua Chamberlain in CHAMBERLAIN (MSMT), and Reverend Shaw Moore in FOOTLOOSE (Fulton Theatre). Website: jamespattersontheactor.com. James is a graduate of Tufts University and NEC.



Patrick John Moran (Sancho Panza) Originally from NJ, Patrick took a quick $4 bus ride over the George Washington Bridge and now calls NYC home! National Tour credits include Francis Flute/ Master of the Justice in SOMETHING ROTTEN! and Asher/Baker in JOSEPH ... DREAMCOAT. Regional credits include William Morris Barfee in THE 25TH ANNUAL ... SPELLING BEE (Chicago Company/Drury Lane), Jacey Squires in THE MUSIC MAN (Cape Playhouse), Sancho Panza in MAN OF LA MANCHA (Flat Rock Playhouse), Hubie Cram in DO RE MI (Musicals Tonight!), Harry in MY FAIR LADY (Riverside Theatre), and Norman Bulansky in THE BOYS NEXT DOOR (Identity Theater Company).



AMANDA ROBLES (Aldonza) Amanda is a graduate of the University of the Arts and holds a BFA in Musical Theatre. She has recently been seen as Rita in a full workshop production of FROM HERE TO ETERNITY (Jerome Robbins Theater) under Sir Tim Rice and as Isabel/Tia Carmen in the World Premiere of AMERICAN MARIACHI (DCPA and The Old Globe). Amanda has also appeared at Walt Disney World's Castle Stage in the opening casts of ELENA'S ROYAL WELCOME (Princess Elena) and MICKEY'S MOST MERRIEST CELEBRATION. Currently, she resides in New York City and continues to work in regional productions around the country.



Disney's 101 DALMATIANS

June 18 - June 30

Music and Lyrics by Mel Leven, Randy Rogel, Richard Gibbs, Brian Smith, Martin Lee Fuller, Dan Root Book Adapted and Additional Lyrics by Marcy Heisler

Music Adapted and Arranged by Bryan Louiselle

Based on the Screenplay by Bill Peet

Based on the Novel The Hundred and One Dalmatians by Dodie Smith

Direction and Choreography by Peggy Taphorn

Musical Direction by Tali Allen

Scenic Design by James Wolk

Costume Design by Brad Musgrove

Lighting Design by Sean M. Savoie



STAGES Emerson Family Theatre Series production returns this year with Disney's 101 DALMATIANS. Join the evil Cruella De Vil and her two klutzy henchmen as they try to steal a litter of the cutest puppies ever to hit jolly old London Town. But not to worry - this fur-raising adventure ends happily with plenty of puppy power to spare! A musical treat for the entire family, Disney's 101 DALMATIANS is sure to have audiences barking for more!



This year's Emerson Family Theatre Series also features 12 students from STAGES Performing Arts Academy. STAGES is offering a unique performance opportunity as the only Academy attached to a professional theatre in the region.



Dena DiGiacinto (Perdita) Dena is thrilled to be back at STAGES St. Louis where previous credits include OKLAHOMA!, 9 TO 5, and JOSEPH ... DREAMCOAT. She appeared on Broadway in the recent revival of A CHORUS LINE. Other favorite credits include EVITA (Riverside Theatre and National Tour), Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID, Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, and THE WIZARD OF OZ (Variety Theatre), THE DROWSY CHAPERONE (Peninsula Players), MARY POPPINS (John W. Engeman Theater), and Irving Berlin's WHITE CHRISTMAS (Pioneer Theatre Company).



Drew Humphrey (Pongo) Drew is thrilled to return to STAGES, where he was most recently seen in OKLAHOMA!; New York/Tour credits include the Broadway production of Irving Berlin's WHITE CHRISTMAS (also Cast Recording), OF THEE I SING and LADY BE GOOD at Encores!, and the First National Tour of 42ND STREET. Regional credits include CRAZY FOR YOU (Bobby Child), SINGIN' IN THE RAIN (Cosmo), CATS (Skimbleshanks), THE MUSIC MAN (Tommy Djilas), and WEST SIDE STORY (Snowboy). Drew received a BFA in dance from the University of Arizona.



Larissa White (Anita) Larissa has appeared as Bonnie Parker in BONNIE & CLYDE, Dolly in THE THREEPENNY OPERA, Heather McNamara in HEATHERS, Heather (again) in AMERICAN IDIOT, physicist Leona Woods in ATOMIC, Angel in CELEBRATION, Alice in LIZZIE, and Elle in LEGALLY BLONDE. Her show WERDEN SIE MICH TOTEN was produced for Surfacing's Emerging Playwrights Festival.



Eric Michael Parker (Roger) Originally from Los Angeles, Eric is a NYC-based actor and singer. He is also a winner of the Kurt Weill Foundation's Lotte Lenya Competition and has performed on stages from Tokyo to Rome. Some favorite credits include Freddy in MY FAIR LADY (Musical Theatre West), Harold Bride in TITANIC: The Musical (Moonlight Productions), Robert Martin in THE DROWSY CHAPERONE (Norris PAC), and, most recently, Mr. Collins in AUSTEN'S PRIDE, a new musical of the novel "Pride & Prejudice" (ACT of CT).

Single tickets to STAGES' 2019 Season are on sale now and prices range from $25 - $65. Subscriptions are still available and begin at just $120. STAGES' Mainstage productions perform in the intimate, 377-seat Robert G. Reim Theatre at the Kirkwood Civic Center, 111 South Geyer Road in St. Louis, MO 63122. For more information or to purchase tickets call 314-821-2407 or visit www.StagesStLouis. org.



New York Casting is done by Scott Wojcik and Gayle Seay of Wojcik/Seay Casting.





