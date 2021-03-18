BWW Interview: Tony DeSare and Capathia Jenkins on FRANK AND ELLA

Streaming from the Cabaret Project St. Louis, Tony DeSare and Capathia Jenkins come together in the final performance of the Tribute series - this one a tribute to the music of Frank Sinatra and Ella Fitzgerald. Ahead of the premiere on March 20th, BroadwayWorld caught up with the two performers to learn more about the upcoming show.

What is your personal relationship with Sinatra and Fitzgerald's music?

TONY: At about 13 years old, I was immersed in learning how to play the piano and happened to discover Frank Sinatra's music by way of a cassette my mom brought home called Frank Sinatra Gold. It was pure magic for me and kicked off a lifelong love and fascination with his art form. Soon after Frank, came Ella, who brought a more jazz rooted approach. Both artists were very influential in my style today.

CAPTHIA: I am fan! Frank Sinatra is probably one of my favorite storytellers and the way he phrases is like no one else. I fell in love with Ella when I was at Temple University studying jazz. In recent years I have been singing lots of Ella and admiring her ability to swing with so much joy.

What brought about the show's creation?

TONY: Capathia and I wanted to find a way to work together and we connected over our mutual affection for Sinatra and Fitzgerald. We started assembling the arrangements and a show was born!

CAPATHIA: As Tony and I were looking for a program that we could do together, along with our managers, we came up with the Frank and Ella idea!

How did you make you make your song choices for the show and what can audiences expect?

TONY: We made the choices based both on what we love personally and also what audiences are traditionally most familiar and enamored with.

CAPATHIA: Tony and I each chose songs that we personally love. I think audiences can expect to hear many of their favorite Frank and Ella tunes while getting to experience our love and deep respect for these two icons.

This material for this show has traditionally been performed with symphony orchestras. How did your approach to performing the show change for an intimate setting and a streaming environment?

TONY: Obviously there's a big change going to a cabaret, piano only approach. We adjusted some of the songs choices because some of the songs from the orchestra show are so focused on the brilliantly textured arrangements.

CAPATHIA: The great thing is these songs are from the Great American Songbook so they hold up whether it's a full orchestra or piano and voice. My approach is pretty much the same because I always lead with the lyric and these lyrics are just wonderful for an intimate setting.



What do you want audiences to know about Frank Sinatra and Ella Fitzgerald when they leave the show?

TONY and CAPATHIA: Our hope is that audiences, even those that are already familiar with Frank and Ella, will come away with an even deeper sense of appreciation for their art and be comforted that there are still artists today keeping the genre alive in their names.

Tony DeSare and Capathia Jenkins

FRANK & ELLA

Streaming Saturdays March 20 & 27

Available 7:30 pm - midnight Central Time

Presented by The Cabaret Project of St. Louis

Tickets $25 available at https://Tributes.givesmart.com