Teatro Real Presents Dvorak's RUSALKA

The production is being presented now through 27 November.

Nov. 21, 2020  

The libretto of the most well known opera by Dvořak, which premiered in Prague in 1901, is inspired by the Czech version of the Central European folktale, one we also know as Undine (1811) by Friedrich de la Motte Fouqué or The Little Mermaid (1837) by Hans Christian Andersen.

Learn more at https://www.teatroreal.es/en/show/rusalka.



