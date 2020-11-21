Teatro Real Presents Dvorak's RUSALKA

Teatro Real is currently presenting Dvorak's Rusalka, now through 27 November.

Rusalka includes music by Antonín Dvorák, libretto by Jaroslav Kvapil, and is loosely based on the fairy tale Undine (1811) by Friedrich de la Motte Fouqué and inspired by the tale The Little Mermaid (1837) by Hans Christian Andersen and other European stories.

Learn more at https://www.teatroreal.es/en/show/rusalka.

