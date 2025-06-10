HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES Makes International Debut

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tectonic Theater Project's Here There Are Blueberries, co-written by Moisés Kaufman and Amanda Gronich, and conceived and originally directed by Kaufman, officially began performances June 5, 2025 at Madrid's renowned Teatros del Canal, marking the production's international debut. Directed by the acclaimed Sergio Peris-Mencheta, this Spanish-language staging brings the celebrated work to European audiences for the first time, following a triumphant U.S. national tour and sold-out engagements at New York Theatre Workshop, La Jolla Playhouse, and Shakespeare Theatre Company. Here There Are Blueberries will celebrate its official opening night on June 11, 2025, and runs through June 29, 2025.

Named a 2024 Pulitzer Prize Finalist for Drama, Here There Are Blueberries explores a mysterious album featuring Nazi-era photographs that arrived at the desk of a U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum archivist. As curators unraveled the shocking truth behind the images, the album soon made headlines and ignited a debate that reverberated far beyond the museum walls. Based on real events, Here There Are Blueberries tells the story of these historical photographs—what they reveal about the perpetrators of the Holocaust, and our own humanity.

Originally produced with La Jolla Playhouse in 2022, the play has garnered record-breaking ticket sales, glowing reviews, and numerous honors, including the 2025 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Play, Helen Hayes Awards for Outstanding Director (Moisés Kaufman) and Outstanding Media / Projection Design (David Bengali). It became the highest-grossing production in New York Theatre Workshop's 45-year history

Licensing for Here There Are Blueberries is available through Concord Theatricals.

Comments